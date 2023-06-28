GAME. SET. MATCH! at Tipping Point Theatre

Tipping Point Theatre celebrates pride month and concludes its 15th season with the world premiere of Game. Set. Match! by local playwright Tracy L. Spada!

When invited to her ex-girlfriend’s wedding, Abby makes the decision to go…but not without a date; thus begins her journey into the world of online dating. Hoping for the best, she experiences a myriad of interesting, exciting and ultimately disappointing situations. And just when the search for something casual seems impossible, it’s possible that she may just have found something significant.

“Spada has written a clever, funny, honest, and heart-felt new play about the on-line dating scene that will resonate and appeal to anyone who has ever looked for love, no matter your sexual orientation” proclaims TPT Producing Artistic Director Julia Glander. “It plays with all the ups and downs, back and forth of a tennis match, and is fast-paced and engaging.”

TICKETS ON SALE NOW AT WWW.TIPPINGPOINTTHEATRE.COM