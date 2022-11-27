Forever After Productions to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL Next Weekend
The production runs December 1-4.
"A Christmas Carol The Musical" presented by Forever After Productions will open December 1st at 7:00 PM. The show runs through Sunday December 4th, with additional shows on December 2nd at 7:00 PM, on December 3rd at 2:00 & 7:00 PM, and the final performances on December 4th at 2:00 & 6:00 PM.
Tickets can be purchased at iheartforeverafter.org/tickets, at the door prior to the show, or call (734) 547-5156. Tickets are $15 for all ages and are general admission.
Join Forever After's production of "A Christmas Carol The Musical" for their 11th year of putting on this wonderful musical! This cast has grown strong as a family by being giving the opportunity to relive their role year upon year.
"A Christmas Carol The Musical" features Chris Plum as EBENEZER SCROOGE, Lauren Hummer & Sarah Schock as GHOST OF CHRISTMAS PAST, Keri Mueller as GHOST OF CHRISTMAS PRESENT, Hannah Dillion as GHOST OF CHRISTMAS FUTURE, Luke Kaufmann as Jacob Marley, and many more talented performers!
Visit iheartforeverafter.org, @foreverafter_productions (instagram), Forever After Productions (Facebook), for more information.
