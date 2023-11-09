Farmers Alley Theatre Presents The Regional Premiere Of EVERY BRILLIANT THING

Capping off a year of critically acclaimed productions and sold out performances (Becoming Dr. Ruth, Chicken & Biscuits, RENT, and this fall's Working: a Musical), Farmers Alley Theatre is proud to bring the unique theatrical experience Every Brilliant Thing to Michigan audiences this holiday season.

“Ice cream.” “Water fights.” “Peeing in the ocean and nobody knows.” In Every Brilliant Thing a boy's handwritten list to cheer up his despondent mom becomes a surprisingly funny and poignant ode to humanity. This one-of-a-kind solo performance is a dramatic comedy that will capture your heart and lift your spirit, taking audiences on a transcendent and tender coming-of-age journey that reminds us to pay attention to life's smallest joys — and to each other.

Bringing this production to life is actor and storyteller Steve McDonagh. A fixture of the Chicago theatre scene with memorable roles in productions at The Goodman Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare, Music Theatre Works, and The Court Theatre, he is thrilled to be sharing this beautiful work with Michigan audiences. Steve is also a celebrity chef, best known as the winner of season one of The Next Food Network Star and as co-host of the network's Party Line with the Hearty Boys.

This regional premiere production is directed by Farmers Alley Theatre's Managing Artistic Director Jeremy Koch. A frequent fixture on stage throughout West Michigan in shows like Jersey Boys, Bright Star, and A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Jeremy makes his Farmers Alley Theatre mainstage directorial debut with Every Brilliant Thing.

Jeremy says, “Every Brilliant Thing is an emotional and exhilarating piece of theater in its purest form: no frills, no distractions…just one person, telling a story and asking the audience to go on a journey. A journey that will bring laughter, joy and deep emotion. It's a play that encapsulates everything I love about live theatre: it makes us think and laugh and cry and I think that's a gift. All of us at Farmers Alley Theatre are proud to give that gift to the Kalamazoo community and beyond. This type of human connection creates joy and empathy and that makes the world a better place. And we need those things desperately in the world right now, don't we?”

Farmers Alley Theatre's Executive Director Robert Weiner adds, “Every Brilliant Thing excites me like few shows we've produced in our theatre's 16 year history. The uniqueness and interactivity of the show allows the audience to connect with the show's message of hope and triumph in such a natural way that's rarely seen on the stage. To be hysterically laughing one moment and deeply moved the next mirrors real life so beautifully. I can't think of a single production in West Michigan that's quite like this one. Audiences are in for a real special gift at the theatre this holiday season.”

This touching and uplifting theatrical experience is the result of the collaboration between acclaimed British playwright Duncan MacMillan and comedian Jonny Donahoe, and went through numerous evolutions touring English festivals that culminated in a sold out limited engagement in New York City and a special on HBO Max. The run of Every Brilliant Thing includes an American Sign Language interpreted performance on December 10 at 2:00 pm. This performance features live interpretation in ASL for deaf or hard of hearing audience members.

Every Brilliant Thing runs for three weekends from November 30 through December 17. Tickets start at $36. $10 rush tickets are offered for all performances starting 1 hour prior to curtain (subject to availability, theatergoers must be present at the box office). Student ticket pricing is $15 for all shows. Preview performance tickets on Thursday, November 30th are $25. Tickets are available for purchase at Click Here or by calling the Box Office at (269) 343-2727.

Every Brilliant Thing is generously supported by DeMent and Marquardt, Jeanette's Jewelry, by our season sponsor the First National Bank of Michigan, and by our Season Equity Sponsor The Tyler Little Family Foundation. Additional support for ASL interpreted performances is provided by Theatre Kalamazoo and the Irving S. Gilmore Foundation.

Farmers Alley Theatre is Michigan's premier professional arts organization, known for producing exciting and innovative work of the highest professional quality. Celebrated for its eclectic programming of both contemporary and classic productions, the theatre is the recipient of 49 Wilde Awards – Michigan's equivalent of The Tony Awards for professional theatre in the state.

Farmers Alley Theatre is passionately dedicated to its mission to create the highest caliber professional productions that entertain while inspiring, educating, and communicating with audiences to reflect on the diverse human experience.