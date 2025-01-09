FIM Stages Spotlight Orchestral Artistry, Rising Talent, Classic Rockstars And The King Of Pop In January And February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Flint Institute of Music will stage spotlight orchestral artistry, rising talent, classic rock stars and the King of Pop in January and February.

Mid-Michigan Band & Orchestra Day Concert

January 10 at FIM Whiting Auditorium

The Flint Youth Wind Ensemble, Flint Youth Symphony Orchestra and more than 200 talented high school musicians from across mid-Michigan take to the FIM Whiting Auditorium stage for a public performance. Hosted by FIM Flint School of Performing Arts, the students, teachers and FSPA music faculty rehearse throughout the day and then come together as a massed ensemble to perform pieces conducted by leading university professors. It is open to the public.

Flint Under the Stars: Jam Bands – The Outfit and Leroy

January 15 at FIM Capitol Theatre

Dance the winter blues away with two fantastic local bands. The Outfit is a string band from Southeast Michigan, featuring fiddle, upright bass, acoustic guitar, banjo, mandolin and three lead singer-songwriters. Leroy, a Flint-based American rock group, is known for blending music genres and expansive improvisation. Phish and The Grateful Dead fans, for example, will jam out to Leroy's original tunes. Flint Under the Stars proceeds benefit KidsTix, a program that expands access to the arts by providing admission to live performances for children and their families.

Invincible – A Glorious Tribute to Michael Jackson

January 17 at FIM Capitol Theatre

Audiences can immerse themselves in the world of Michael Jackson's legendary artistry. This extraordinary production captures the heart and soul of Michael's greatest hits and most iconic dance moves, meticulously crafted under the masterful choreography of Jackson's longtime collaborator, Lavelle Smith Jr. From the gravity-defying moonwalk to the signature sequined glove, every detail is brought to life with authenticity and flair, creating an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages.

EagleMania – The World's Greatest Eagles Tribute Band

February 13 at FIM Capitol Theatre

Known as the “World's Greatest Eagles Tribute Band,” EagleMania has been dazzling audiences for more than a decade. Sold-out audiences around the world have enjoyed their five-part harmony and virtuosic guitar work. The group not only performs the Eagles' greatest hits but also treats its audiences to the solo music created by Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Joe Walsh.

FSPA Faculty Concert: Steven Prevett, Guitar & Banjo

February 14 in MacArthur Recital Hall at Dort Music Center

The concert, titled “Bluegrass in Love,” features FSPA instructor Steven Prevett. Joined by a full band, he'll play a collection of traditional and modern Bluegrass songs that will explore all things love, from its immense joy to its deepest sorrow. Spend Valentine's Day at FIM for a heartfelt and harmonious experience that will strum on your heartstrings.

Piano, Polka, & Pointe: Mozart, Strauss, and Tchaikovsky

February 15 at FIM Whiting Auditorium

Zhengyi Huang, winner of the 2024 William C. Byrd Young Artist Competition and international award-winning pianist, will perform Mozart's 21st piano concerto with FIM Flint Symphony Orchestra, as part of a program that may inspire audiences to get up and dance! The concert will also feature several dances by Johann Strauss Jr., Strauss Sr.'s Radetzky March, and Tchaikovsky's popular “Swan Lake Suite.” The William C. Byrd Young Artist Competition is sponsored by St. Cecilia Society of Flint in collaboration with FIM and FSO.

Flint Under the Stars: Blues - The Greg Nagy Band with Bleau Otis

February 19 at FIM Capitol Theatre

Songwriter, singer and guitarist Greg Nagy is a versatile artist whose music blends soul, R&B, rock and gospel. He has released four successful albums and recorded with E.G. Kight, Bobby Murray, Ronnie Earl and Nick Taborias. Nagy is an award-winning performer who has played at the B.B. King Blues Club and toured with Michigan's renowned Root Doctor and the world-famous Larry McCray Band. Bleau Otis has played with Billy Gunther and the Midwest Riders, and has been musically influenced by his father, international blues artist Larry McCray. In the past year, he formed his own group, the Bleau Otis Band. Otis is currently working on his debut album, expected to be released in 2025. Flint Under the Stars proceeds benefit KidsTix, a program that expands access to the arts by providing admission to live performances for children and their families.

FSPA Celebrates Black History

February 21 in MacArthur Recital Hall at FIM Dort Music Center

FIM Flint School of Performing Arts student performers in music, dance and theatre come together for an evening celebrating iconic works of Black artists, composers and writers. Pieces will range from traditional spirituals, spoken word and contemporary songs that resonate with, connect to and celebrate the history of Black people in America, with a special focus on iconic Black figures in our community.

Winger & FireHouse

February 21 at FIM Capitol Theatre

Led by Lake Fenton's Nate Peck, FireHouse has a string of Top 10 hits under its belt and has sold millions of records around the world since its start more than 30 years ago. Named Best New Hard Rock/Metal Band at the 1991 American Music Awards, FireHouse has toured with legends such as Slaughter, Warrant, Quiet Riot and LA Guns. Winger is an American hard rock band hailed by Rolling Stone as “practically unmatched in 80s metal.” Their hits include “Seventeen,” “Headed for a Heartbreak,” “Can't Get Enuff” and “Miles Away.” Both albums achieved platinum status. They've toured with fellow rockers Bad Company, Scorpions, Cinderella, Bon Jovi, Poison, KISS and ZZ Top. Recommended for age 13 and up.

International Music Festival Concert – FYSO with Curva Via Youth Orchestra

February 28 at FIM Whiting Auditorium

The Flint Youth Symphony Orchestra will host and perform an international celebration of music with the Curva Via Youth Orchestra of Paris, one of several international sister orchestras.

