FIM Flint Repertory Theatre Presents Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF

FIM Flint Repertory Theatre will present Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf March 22 - April 7 at FIM Elgood Theatre. The play stars Flint Rep Associate Artists Janet Haley and Rico Bruce Wade and is directed by Joshua Morgan.

It's 2 a.m. and George and Martha are just getting started. The middle-aged married couple, a once-promising historian and his boss's frustrated daughter, welcome a younger professor and his wife for a nightcap-only to ensnare them in increasingly dangerous rounds of fun and games. An unblinking portrait of two American marriages, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf is Edward Albee's explosively comedic and harrowingly profound masterpiece.

The cast of all Flint Rep Associate Artists includes Haley as Martha, Wade as George, Kevin O'Callaghan as Nick and Amanda Kuo as Honey.

"We couldn't be more excited to produce this fresh and dangerous new take on Edward Albee's darkly funny and unsettling play," says Flint Rep Producing Artistic Director Michael Lluberes. "George and Martha are two of the greatest roles in the American theatre and they're being played by two of Michigan's finest actors. The play is a ferocious and dazzling emotional boxing match and there's no better way to experience it than in the intimate Elgood Theatre."

The play features scenic and costume design by Scott Penner, lighting design by Mike Billings, sound design by Taylor J. Williams, fight and intimacy direction by Alexis Black and is stage managed by Ernie Fimbres.

About the Artists

Haley's Flint Rep stage credits include The Mute in The Fantasticks, Nurse Ratched in Cuckoo's Nest, Beatrice in The Effect of Gamma Rays..., Winnie in Happy Days, Amanda in Glass Menagerie and the Flint Mural Plays. She's done 14 seasons of the Michigan Shakespeare Festival, playing more than 35 roles in classical theatre. Haley has also worked with the Williamston Theatre, Nicely Theatre, Seattle Public Theatre, Book-It Rep in Seattle, Harlequin in Olympia, Wash., Idaho Rep, Idaho Theatre for Youth, Boise Contemporary Theatre, Vortex in Austin, Performance Network, Flint Youth Theatre and Cornerstone Theater in Los Angeles. She holds six Wilde Awards (Acting) and is an associate professor of theatre at University of Michigan-Flint.

Wade has appeared in numerous Flint Rep productions, including Death of a Salesman, The Boatman and Into The Woods. Other credits include Ixion Ensemble's production of Broke-ology, Clarence Brown Theatre's production of Trouble in Mind, and Williamston Theatre's production of Blue Door. He worked extensively with Second City-Detroit, collaborating on more than a dozen revues. His film work includes Ken Nelson's Sincerely, Brenda, Scot Magie's 490 and Jeff Wray's Songs for My Right Side. In 2022, he was the recipient of an Ohio Valley Regional Emmy award for his performance in Learning Through Art - A Black Anthology of Music. Wade is also an instructor at Wayne State University and has been a teaching artist with the Detroit Creativity Project, Planet Ant Theatre and the Michigan Actors Studio.

Morgan is an actor and director based in New York City. Before moving to New York, he founded and ran the first dual-city theater company that was based out of Washington DC and Winston-Salem, North Carolina, which won the Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Emerging Theater Company in its first year. Before that, he directed the first-ever children's web series that was incorporated into student curriculum throughout the southeast. Some personal favorite projects he has helmed include the regional premieres of Andrew Hinderaker's Suicide, Incorporated, Madhuri Shekar's In Love and Warcraft (Helen Hayes Award nomination for outstanding direction) and Toni Press-Coffman's Touch. He's a University of North Carolina School of the Arts alum.

Tickets

Tickets are $22 - $27 and are currently available at www.tickets.thefim.org, at FIM Ticket Center box offices at FIM Whiting Auditorium and FIM Capitol Theatre, or by calling (810) 237-7333. Genesee County residents receive a 30 percent discount as a benefit of the Genesee County Arts Education and Cultural Enrichment Millage. Your tax dollars are at work.