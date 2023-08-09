Don McLean Brings American Pie Tour to FIM Capitol Theatre

The event is on August 31.

By: Aug. 09, 2023

POPULAR

FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule Photo 1 FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Full Cast & Creative Team Unveiled for The Acting Company's World Premiere of Lisa Peterso Photo 3 Full Cast & Creative Team Unveiled for The Acting Company's World Premiere of Lisa Peterson's ODYSSEY 
Review: GOLDEN GIRLS THE LAUGHS CONTINUE at Royal Oak Music Theatre Photo 4 Review: GOLDEN GIRLS THE LAUGHS CONTINUE at Royal Oak Music Theatre

Don McLean Brings American Pie Tour to FIM Capitol Theatre

Grammy award honoree, Songwriters Hall of Fame member, and BBC Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Don McLean is set to embark on his American Pie 50th Anniversary Tour, which will include a stop in Flint at the FIM Capitol Theatre on Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $45-65.

The tour visits nearly 30 cities from Honolulu to Toronto and everywhere in between.

McLean says, “The tour has been wonderful! I have been able to connect with fans from all walks of life who have followed my music for years. We are about to kick off more shows in the United States and I look forward to coming to the Capitol Theatre. Hope to see you there!”

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of one of the most iconic songs and albums ever, McLean will entertain fans across the continent, proving that “bye-bye, Miss American Pie” will forever remain a classic staple in American music.

In 1969, McLean recorded his first album, “Tapestry.” FM radio loved the “Tapestry” album and very quickly, McLean became a headliner in nightclubs and colleges across the country. 

The transition to international stardom began in 1971 with the release of “American Pie.” Thirty years later “American Pie” was voted number 5 in a poll of the 365 “Songs of the Century” compiled by the Recording Industry Association of America and the National Endowment for the Arts. The song charted within a month, was named one of the Top 5 Songs of the 20th Century by the RIAA and in 2002 was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Tickets are available at Click Here, 810-237-7333 or at one of the FIM Ticket Center box offices at either the FIM Capitol Theatre or FIM Whiting Auditorium. Genesee County residents enjoy a 30 percent discount as a benefit of the Genesee County Arts Education and Cultural Enrichment Millage. Your tax dollars are at work.




RELATED STORIES - Michigan

1
David Alpert, Kate Reinders & Paul Gordon to Bring New Childrens Musical to Muskegon C Photo
David Alpert, Kate Reinders & Paul Gordon to Bring New Children's Musical to Muskegon Civic Theatre

Muskegon Civic Theatre is proud to present the world premiere of 'Runaway Princess,' a new children's musical. Join us for an enchanting adventure filled with memorable characters and valuable life lessons. Don't miss this exciting production at Muskegon Civic Theatre. Get your tickets now!

2
DANIEL TIGERS NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE: KING FOR A DAY! Comes to Miller Auditorium in November Photo
DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE: KING FOR A DAY! Comes to Miller Auditorium in November

Miller Auditorium's PNC Spotlight Series is excited the grr-ific musical for little tigers and grown-ups alike is back! The hugely popular Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood LIVE!, based on the #1 PBS KIDS TV series, has delighted live audiences on stages across the country.

3
Go Comedy! Will Host HOMECOMING WEEK Next Week Photo
Go Comedy! Will Host HOMECOMING WEEK Next Week

For nearly 15 years, Go Comedy! Improv Theater has been a cornerstone of improv and sketch comedy in metro Detroit. From impacting the lives of more than 1,000 students in Go U! The Improv Academy to being the home of hundreds of improvisers, Go Comedy! has positively influenced Metro Detroit and beyond.

4
WICKED Comes To The Detroit Opera House, January 24- February 18 Photo
WICKED Comes To The Detroit Opera House, January 24- February 18

WICKED, Detroit's most popular musical, will return to the Detroit Opera House January 24 – February 18, 2024. Tickets for the return engagement go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 13.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny Video Video: Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny
Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub Video
Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub
Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage Video
Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE Video
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE
View all Videos

Michigan SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Black Violin: The Black Violin Experience Tour
Miller Auditorium (10/17-10/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SpongeBob SquarePants
Western Michigan University Theatre (4/05-4/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Next Stop, Broadway!
Western Michigan University Theatre (11/30-12/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NUNSENSE
Barn Theatre (8/29-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE GIFT
Barn Theatre (9/14-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# My Fair Lady
Miller Auditorium (3/10-3/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rocky Horror Picture Show with Live Shadow Cast
Miller Auditorium (10/27-10/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Magical Cirque Christmas
Miller Auditorium (12/06-12/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# More Fun than Bowling
Western Michigan University Theatre (2/02-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CLUE
Barn Theatre (9/07-9/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You