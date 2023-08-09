Don McLean Brings American Pie Tour to FIM Capitol Theatre

Grammy award honoree, Songwriters Hall of Fame member, and BBC Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Don McLean is set to embark on his American Pie 50th Anniversary Tour, which will include a stop in Flint at the FIM Capitol Theatre on Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $45-65.

The tour visits nearly 30 cities from Honolulu to Toronto and everywhere in between.

McLean says, “The tour has been wonderful! I have been able to connect with fans from all walks of life who have followed my music for years. We are about to kick off more shows in the United States and I look forward to coming to the Capitol Theatre. Hope to see you there!”

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of one of the most iconic songs and albums ever, McLean will entertain fans across the continent, proving that “bye-bye, Miss American Pie” will forever remain a classic staple in American music.

In 1969, McLean recorded his first album, “Tapestry.” FM radio loved the “Tapestry” album and very quickly, McLean became a headliner in nightclubs and colleges across the country.

The transition to international stardom began in 1971 with the release of “American Pie.” Thirty years later “American Pie” was voted number 5 in a poll of the 365 “Songs of the Century” compiled by the Recording Industry Association of America and the National Endowment for the Arts. The song charted within a month, was named one of the Top 5 Songs of the 20th Century by the RIAA and in 2002 was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Tickets are available at Click Here, 810-237-7333 or at one of the FIM Ticket Center box offices at either the FIM Capitol Theatre or FIM Whiting Auditorium. Genesee County residents enjoy a 30 percent discount as a benefit of the Genesee County Arts Education and Cultural Enrichment Millage. Your tax dollars are at work.