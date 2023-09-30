Detroit Repertory Theatre 67th Season to Feature TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, JOE TURNER, and More

Detroit Repertory Theatre has announced its 67th Season- a slate of four productions that touch on identity, familial drama, and civil rights is set to open October 27, 2023.

The Detroit Rep is Michigan's longest-running, nonprofit, union theatre. This season's four productions are made possible with generous support from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, MGM Grand Detroit, and numerous individuals throughout our community.

Showtimes at the 67 season-old Detroit Repertory Theatre are changing this year. All four productions run for eight weeks with showtimes of Fridays at 8PM, Saturdays at 3PM and 8PM, and Sundays at 2PM.

The Theatre's kitchen and thirty-foot cocktail bar opens one hour before each performance for theatregoers to enjoy.

The first production of the season is Topdog/Underdog, the winner of the 2002 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. In a story about brotherly love, we follow Lincoln and Booth as they struggle with work, women, and abandonment. The latter dreams about hitting the big time as a Three-Card Monte hustler, a preoccupation in which Lincoln once excelled.

Topdog/Underdog by Suzan Lori-Parks runs October 27-December 17, 2023.

The Detroit Repertory Theatre continues through August Wilson's The American Century Cycle with the second work in the 10-part series, Joe Turner's Come and Gone.

Set in 1911, we watch as a group of strangers share a boarding house and search for lost ones, love, work, and identity. Herald Loomis arrives with his daughter Zonia in search of his wife. Resident “conjure man” Bynum shows that who he is really searching for is himself.

August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone runs January 12-March 3, 2024.

The third production of the season is the world premiere of Annabella in July by Richard Strand. To celebrate their anniversary, Vanessa and Brian take a road trip in hopes of reinvigorating a flagging marriage. Lost in the mountains, they arrive at the restaurant of a ski lodge in the middle of July. Three locals recognize Vanessa as their dear friend Annabella, even though the shy and mousy Vanessa is nothing like the description of the vivacious Annabella. In trying to assert that she is in no way like Annabella, Vanessa discovers her own magical powers.

Annabella in July runs March 15-May 5, 2024.

The final production of the season is the winner of the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Between Riverside and Crazy.

For ex-cop and recent widower, Walter “Pops” Washington and his recently paroled son Junior, when the struggle to hold on to one of the last great rent stabilized apartments on Riverside Drive collides with old wounds, sketchy new houseguests, and a final ultimatum, it seems the olds days are dead and gone – after a lifetime living between Riverside and Crazy.

Between Riverside and Crazy by Stephen Adly Guirgis runs May 17-July 7, 2024.

General admission tickets are $30, with discounts offered for ticket subscribers and tickets purchased in advance. The Detroit Repertory Theatre offers discounted tickets for community groups as well as options to host fundraisers and groups of various sizes.

The 67th Season kicks off with an Opening Night Champagne Celebration on Friday, October 27th at 8PM.

For additional show details, to purchase tickets, or inquire about subscriptions and group fundraisers, visit the link below or call the theatre's box office at (313) 868-1347.