DETROIT '67 to Perform at Fisher Theatre and Repertory Theatre February–April 2027

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Detroit Public Theatre (DPT) has announced a special national tour of Dominique Morisseau's DETROIT '67, beginning in 2027. In lieu of the annual local tour and sit down performances at Detroit Public Theatre, the non-profit organization is bringing the mainstay production to a larger Detroit venue and another midwestern community.

'DETROIT '67 has been a part of Detroit Public Theatre since our very first season. Written by the theatre's own Executive Artistic Producer, Dominique Morisseau, this story has become a signature piece for Detroit Public Theatre as well as the core of our education program offerings as we bring the piece alive each year to share and engage in conversation with 9th grade social studies classes across Detroit,' says Sarah Clare Corporandy, one of DPT's Co-Founders and Producing Artistic Directors. 'The story it tells, the family it centers and the perspective it gives are important, reminding all of us of our history. As we approach the 60th anniversary of the '67 Rebellion, we are overjoyed to be bringing this production back to Detroit again, and to have it on the Fisher Stage, is an honor, allowing us to share this beautiful Detroit story with a larger community than we have ever been able to reach before.'

DETROIT '67 takes the audience on a journey to 1967 in the city of Detroit. Motown music is getting the party started, and Chelle and her brother Lank are making ends meet by turning their basement into an after-hours joint. But when a mysterious woman finds her way into their lives, the siblings clash over much more than the family business. As their pent-up feelings erupt, so does their city, and they find themselves caught in the middle of the '67 uprising.

The original production of DETROIT '67, a collaboration between the Classical Theatre of Harlem, the National Black Theatre and The Public Theater, was nominated for eight AUDELCO Awards and received the 2014 Edward M. Kennedy Prize for Drama Inspired by American History. Morisseau has also received a MacArthur Fellowship and was nominated for a Tony Award in 2019 for the book of Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations.

Performances at The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis will run from February 3-21, 2027.

Three performances will take place in Detroit at the Fisher Theatre on Friday, April 2 and Saturday, April 3. On Friday, April 2, there will be an 11am matinee. On Saturday, April 3, there will be a 2pm matinee and a 7:30pm evening performance.

The cast of DETROIT '67 features Amari Cheatom as Lank, Henri Franklin as Sly, Sharmaine Jones as Bunny, Christina Yancy as Chelle, and Ashley Wickett as Caroline. Brian Marable directs.

The production features scenic and props design by Monìka Essen, costume design by Toni Davison, lighting design by Jayson Lawshee, sound design by Tre'von Griffith, and projection design by Jeromy Hopgood. Cornell Jermaine is the Wig and Make-up Designer. Jenn Pan is the Intimacy Coordinator. Sarah Ackerman is the Production Stage Manager, with Tia K. Spicer as Assistant Stage Manager.

Patrick Hanley is Detroit Public Theatre's Production and General Manager. Detroit Public Theatre's Producing Artistic Directors are Sarah Clare Corporandy, Sarah Winkler and Courtney Burkett. Dominique Morisseau serves as DPT's Executive Artistic Producer.

TICKET INFORMATION

Pre-sales for DETROIT '67 are currently available. Tickets go on sale to the public beginning October 29. Tickets start at $26.50 (includes parking & facility fee). The Fisher Theatre is located at 3011 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202.

Visit https://us.atgtickets.com/events/detroit-67/fisher-theatre/ to purchase or call (313) 872-1000.

Tickets for The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis production range from $40-$100, plus fees. Visit www.repstl.org or call the Box Office Monday–Friday, 12–5 p.m. at (314) 968-4925 to purchase.

AFFORDABILITY & ACCESSIBILITY

DPT and The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis remain committed to keeping performances accessible and affordable for every budget level.

ABOUT DETROIT PUBLIC THEATRE

Detroit Public Theatre produces nationally recognized plays and programs with world-class writers, directors, actors and designers in the heart of Detroit's cultural district. We create bold, relevant work that illuminates the thrills, joys and challenges of our shared humanity. For more information about Detroit Public Theatre and its productions and programs, or to purchase tickets visit www.detroitpublictheatre.org or call (313) 974-7918.

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