Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
DANCING WITH THE STARS: LIVE! to Add Show at UBS Arena
The ballroom competition tour will feature professional dancers Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Hailey Bills, Sharna Burgess, and others under Emmy-winning.
Due to overwhelming fan demand, Dancing with the Stars is adding a show at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY, on February 16, 2027.
This year, your favorite professional dancers from the #1 hit television series are ready to bring the ballroom to life and light up arenas across the country. Get ready for an unforgettable, bigger-than-ever night of dancing, music, and show-stopping moments!
Dancing with the Stars: Live! presented by Covergirl jumps from screen to stage in the New York Metropolitan Area with an all-star cast of professional dancers: Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Hailey Bills, Sharna Burgess, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater (returning as co-host), Ezra Sosa, Britt Stewart, and Adele Zaikman. Plus, for the first time, the incredible DWTS troupe will be joining the cast on the road: Kamri Peterson, Onye Stevenson, Jaxon Willard, and Carter Williams.
Under the direction of Emmy Award- winning choreographer Mandy Moore (La La Land, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour), the Dancing with the Stars: LIVE tour brings the excitement and elegance of ballroom dancing to the stage for a thrilling experience audiences won't forget.
From the DWTS Live Tour team:
'We could not be more excited for the fans of DWTS to attend shows across the country next year and see this all-new spectacle that the truly world class dancers and our brilliant creative team are dreaming up. It is an exhilarating experience getting to witness the sheer talent and showmanship exhibited in these live shows. Seeing fans scream and shout is so uplifting as fans get the chance to connect with the stars they know and love from the TV show. We are so pumped for this tour and we are dreaming big! We will see everyone on the road in 2027.' - Jared Paul, Faculty Inc.
'Last year's Dancing with the Stars tour was record-breaking, with sold-out shows across the country and demand so strong that we added additional dates,' said Ryan O'Dowd, President of Global Productions, Los Angeles, BBC Studios, and Emmy-nominated Executive Producer of Dancing with the Stars. 'That response speaks to the incredible passion of our fans and the excitement surrounding this franchise. The tour gives our professional dancers an opportunity to showcase their extraordinary talent while bringing the energy and spectacle of the ballroom directly to audiences across the country. We can't wait to get back on the road and make this year's tour even more unforgettable.'
'Beauty exists to let you shine, and that belief has long been at the heart of COVERGIRL,' said Mary Santangelo, Senior Vice President, COVERGIRL Global Marketing, at Coty.'As the first presenting sponsor of the Dancing With the Stars Live tour, we're proud to partner with a franchise that brings together generations of fans through talent, creativity and individuality. Following a record-breaking, sold-out tour and with 60 shows planned across North America in 2027, this collaboration gives COVERGIRL a powerful platform to connect with fans nationwide and celebrate confidence and self-expression both on and off the dance floor.'
TICKETS: Tickets for the newly added date of 'Dancing with the Stars: Live!' at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY, go on sale to the public on Friday, October 30 at 10 AM at DWTSTour.com.
VIP TICKET & UPGRADE PACAKGES: VIP Ticket and Upgrade packages will be available for this tour and may include Premium Tickets, Meet & Greet Photo Opportunity, interactive experience with members of the DWTS touring cast, Exclusive Merchandise and more. For more information on VIP packages and upgrades, go to dwtstour.com.
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