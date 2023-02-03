Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DETROIT '67 Limited Engagement to be Presented at The Frauenthal Center in March

Following the opening night performance on Thursday, March 9, audience members are invited to stay for a talkback and panel discussion.

Feb. 03, 2023  

This March 9-11, the Frauenthal Center will present Detroit Public Theatre's Detroit '67. In Detroit '67, award-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau takes audiences back in time to the riots of 1967. Motown has hit its groove and the Poindexter siblings, Chelle and Lank, are making ends meet by hosting parties in their basement. However, Lank and his friend Sly have dreams beyond the cellar shindigs. When Lank brings home a mysterious woman, the family's simmering disagreements explode-as the streets erupt. This timely masterpiece offers a thought-provoking perspective on an explosive moment in history and its impact on the lives of one African American family.

Following the opening night performance on Thursday, March 9, audience members are invited to stay for a talkback and panel discussion with Detroit Public Theatre and several community leaders.

With themes of cultural divisions, police brutality, and struggles for civil rights in a time of changing policies, Detroit '67 is as much a play about the past as it is a play about the present. Even in the midst of chaos - love, community, and hope are central to this story, and the Frauenthal Center invites you to experience this powerful message. Detroit '67 comes to the Beardsley Theater, direct from Detroit Public Theatre, for a limited engagement March 9-11.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at frauenthal.org, by calling 231-727-8001, or at the Box Office, Tuesday through Friday from 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM.

ABOUT THE FRAUENTHAL CENTER:

Here, you'll find captivating performances, beautiful event venues, and thought-provoking art - all nestled in the heart of Muskegon. Created by the community, for the community, the Frauenthal Center is a gathering place for culture and connections. Continuing to improve the quality of life for the residents of Muskegon County, the Community Foundation for Muskegon County remains committed to the Frauenthal Center and its future development.

 




