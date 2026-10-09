DANCE ME to Make One-Night-Only Appearance at Wharton Center

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Dance Me, the exclusive creation, inspired by the life and work of Leonard Cohen is making its way to Wharton Center for a special, one-night-only performance. The performance will take place on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 7:30PM at Cobb Great Hall.

A dance journey set to the beauty of Leonard Cohen's music and lyrics, Dance Me is an exclusive creation inspired by the rich and profound work of Montréal's poet, artist, and songwriter, Leonard Cohen. Approved by Cohen during his lifetime, this homage to the famed artist evokes the grand cycles of existence in five seasons, as described in Cohen's deeply reflective music and poems. This performance is recommended for ages 8 and up and contains effects such as haze and strobe lighting.

Three internationally renowned choreographers were entrusted with putting movement to Cohen's legendary songs: Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Andonis Foniadakis, and Ihsan Rustem. Surrounded by a team of celebrated designers, Dance Me combines 14 dancers with scenic, visual, musical, dramaturgical, and choreographic writing to pay tribute to the legendary artist.

Ballets Jazz Montréal, an internationally renowned contemporary dance company, has been evolving with consistency and dynamism since 1972. A cultural ambassador to the world, Ballets Jazz Montréal has embodied creativity, originality, and excellence for over five decades.

The company's distinctive signature lies in the unique personalities of its performers. With their eclectic training, these artists from diverse backgrounds represent the soul of the ensemble. Through the quality of their performances, they invariably captivate audiences and critics alike, both locally and internationally.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 12 Hrs 59 Min 43 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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