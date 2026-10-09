DANCE ME to Make One-Night-Only Appearance at Wharton Center
The production, approved by Cohen during his lifetime, will feature choreography from Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Andonis Foniadakis, and Ihsan Rustem.
Dance Me, the exclusive creation, inspired by the life and work of Leonard Cohen is making its way to Wharton Center for a special, one-night-only performance. The performance will take place on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 7:30PM at Cobb Great Hall.
A dance journey set to the beauty of Leonard Cohen's music and lyrics, Dance Me is an exclusive creation inspired by the rich and profound work of Montréal's poet, artist, and songwriter, Leonard Cohen. Approved by Cohen during his lifetime, this homage to the famed artist evokes the grand cycles of existence in five seasons, as described in Cohen's deeply reflective music and poems. This performance is recommended for ages 8 and up and contains effects such as haze and strobe lighting.
Three internationally renowned choreographers were entrusted with putting movement to Cohen's legendary songs: Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Andonis Foniadakis, and Ihsan Rustem. Surrounded by a team of celebrated designers, Dance Me combines 14 dancers with scenic, visual, musical, dramaturgical, and choreographic writing to pay tribute to the legendary artist.
Ballets Jazz Montréal, an internationally renowned contemporary dance company, has been evolving with consistency and dynamism since 1972. A cultural ambassador to the world, Ballets Jazz Montréal has embodied creativity, originality, and excellence for over five decades.
The company's distinctive signature lies in the unique personalities of its performers. With their eclectic training, these artists from diverse backgrounds represent the soul of the ensemble. Through the quality of their performances, they invariably captivate audiences and critics alike, both locally and internationally.
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