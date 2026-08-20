COME FROM AWAY to Open Avon Players 80th Season

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Avon Players' 80th season opens with Come From Away, a musical inspired by true events, running September 11-26.

What began as an average Tuesday in a small town turned into an unexpected international sleepover when 38 planes carrying thousands of people from around the globe were diverted to the airport in the remote community of Gander, Newfoundland on September 11, 2001. Undaunted by culture clashes and language barriers, the people of Gander welcomed the stranded travelers, cared for them, and cheered them with music, an open bar, and recognition that we're all part of a global family. Based on true events, Come From Away is an uplifting musical that celebrates kindness, unity, and resilience and serves as a reminder of humanity's capacity to come together in any circumstances.

Come From Away opened on Broadway in 2017. The show was the brainchild of Michael Rubinoff, a Toronto lawyer, theatre producer, and associate dean at Sheridan College. Rubinoff approached the married writing team of Irene Sankoff and David Hein with the idea and the couple traveled to Gander in 2011 for the tenth anniversary reunion of residents and travelers who had been stranded there. Sankoff and Hein, who had been living in New York City at the time of the terrorist attacks, spent a month interviewing people who had been involved in the events of the musical and wrote the book, music, and lyrics based on these interviews. The initial 45-minute workshop version became the full-length Broadway show that earned director Christopher Ashley the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical. The production was a commercial and critical hit with Ben Brantley of the New York Times writing that show portrays historical events in a way that 'covers a vast expanse of sensitive material with a respect for its complexity.'

Director Ryan Moore was drawn to the show in part because of the way the themes of helping others and accepting help are reflected in the staging. 'Because it is a story of a community coming together, it feels utterly appropriate that it is a truly ensemble-centered production. The cast of twelve actors—who are largely always all on stage—play more than 150 individuals over the course of the show, both locals and travelers, so they all get to play people on both sides of the giving and receiving dynamic,' Moore said. To audience members who may be concerned that the content will be unsettling or morose, Moore says 'Although the terrorist attacks are the catalyst for the story, this is a very uplifting and even surprisingly funny musical about people rising to the occasion under very difficult circumstances. It's less a '9/11' musical and more a '9/12' musical because it's about what people do after an unexpected calamity.'

Come From Away is rated PG-13 for occasional adult language and references to real-life violent events. The show is presented through special arrangements with Music Theatre International. All authorized materials are provided by MTI. www.mtishows.com

Tickets for all shows are $35. Call 248.608.9077 for tickets or order online at www.avonplayers.org. Discounts on group rates are available by calling the box office. 'Like' Avon Players Theatre on Facebook for special offers on tickets. All major credit cards are accepted. All seats are reserved. Show dates and times follow (note the new evening showtimes for the 2026-2027 season):

TOUR DATES

Friday, Sept 11 – 7:30 PM

Saturday, Sept 12 – 7:30 PM

Sunday, Sept 13 – 2:00 PM

Friday, Sept 18 – 7:30 PM

Saturday, Sept 19 – 7:30 PM

Sunday, Sept 20 – 2:00 PM

Friday, Sept 25 – 7:30 PM

Saturday, Sept 26 – 7:30 PM

Avon Players is celebrating its 80th season of bringing quality entertainment to its community. Founded in 1947, Avon Players is a 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit community theatre located along the winding banks of Stoney Creek in the quaint Historic District of Rochester Hills, only about two miles from the heart of downtown Rochester. Avon Players has been performing shows in its unique A-frame theater since 1965. With ticket prices set at a fraction of those at professional theaters (plus free parking), a family of four can experience a sensational live theatrical event for about the cost of one ticket at a 'downtown' venue. And for regular theatre-goers, an affordable outing can be an even better bargain by taking advantage of Avon Players' season ticket packages, which yield discounts of up to 15% per ticket.

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