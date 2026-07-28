CLUE Comedy Whodunit to Play Midland Center for the Arts

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Midland Center for the Arts has announced that tickets for Clue, the hilarious murder mystery comedy inspired by the classic Hasbro board game and adapted from the fan-favorite film, will go on sale Friday, July 10 at 10 a.m. for 3 performances Nov. 14-15, 2026.

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget. Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the beloved 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave audiences dying of laughter and guessing until the final twist.

The cast includes Sarah Mackenzie Baron as Mrs. White, Adam Brett as Wadsworth, Camille Capers as Miss Scarlet, Nate Curlott as Colonel Mustard, Joseph Dalfonso as Mr. Boddy and others, TJ Lamando as Mr. Green, Madeline Raube as Mrs. Peacock, AT Sanders as The Cook and others, Zoie Tannous as Yvette, Kebron Woodfin as the Cop and others, and Kyle Yampiro as Professor Plum. The understudies are Thomas Netter, Allison Masulis, Taylor Tveten and Layne Roate.

Clue is based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn and written by Sandy Rustin, with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. The production features original music by Michael Holland.

The production also features scenic design by Lee Savage, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Ryan J. O'Gara, sound design by Jeff Human, and hair, wig and makeup design by J. Jared Janas. Clue is associate directed by Saki Kawamura, with fight choreography by Robert Westley. Casting is by Whitley Theatrical. The Production Stage Manager is Harrison Solenday and the Company Manager is Laurence Christopher.

The Clue franchise began in 1949 with the manufacture of the Cluedo board game. Currently owned and published by Hasbro, the game has sold more than 200 million copies worldwide. The murder mystery comedy film by Paramount Pictures, based on the board game, was released in 1985 and has built a passionate fanbase that continues to grow today.

The Second North American Tour of Clue is produced by Work Light Productions and LME Productions. Clue was originally produced at Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, Pennsylvania, with Alexander Fraser, Robyn Goodman and Josh Fiedler as producers. It was developed by Cleveland Play House, with Laura Kepley, Artistic Director, and Kevin Moore, Managing Director.

Clue will perform at Midland Center for the Arts Nov. 14-15, 2026. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 10 at 10 a.m. Secure your tickets online at midlandcenter.org, by calling 989-631-8250, or by visiting the Ticket Office. For more information, visit midlandcenter.org/Clue.

ABOUT MIDLAND CENTER FOR THE ARTS

Midland Center for the Arts is a cultural hub for the Great Lakes Bay Region and State of Michigan. Imagine a place where you can experience the best of art, science, history, music, theatre, dance, and film, all under one roof. This vibrant and unique institution, housed within an architecturally significant building, is a haven for artists, students, historians, and audiences alike. With its impressive 1,500-seat auditorium, 400-seat theater, interactive museum of science and art, Midland Symphony Orchestra, Center Stage Theatre, Midland County Historical Society, and Studio School art studios, the possibilities for entertainment and enrichment are endless. Learn more at midlandcenter.org.

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For interview requests or additional information, please contact Alex Woody at woody@midlandcenter.org

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