DETROIT IMPROV FESTIVAL to Feature 40+ Troupes Across Three Metro Detroit Venues
The 12th annual festival will take place at Go Comedy!, The Ringwald Theatre, and Planet Ant Hall.
The 12th Annual Detroit Improv Festival has announced its 2026 schedule of performances and workshops coming to Ferndale and Hamtrack August 5-8. Tickets (starting at $25) are on sale now for all shows at DetroitImprovFestival.org
This year's festival will host performances at Go Comedy! Improv Theater and The Ringwald Theatre in Ferndale as well as Planet Ant Hall in Hamtramck. More than 40 improv troupes from across North America will visit Metro Detroit for the event.
Whether you're an improv junkie or have never seen an improv show, this is southeast Michigan's signature comedy event of the summer. Don't miss your chance to laugh, cheer, and be part of something that only happens once — because in improv, there are no reruns. The Full Performance Schedule by venue is as follows:
Go Comedy! Improv Theater
261 E. 9 Mile Road, Ferndale, MI 48220
248-327-0575
Wednesday, August 5, 2026 – 7:00 PM
Improv Nerds
Awkward Besties
Shallow Water Blackout
Super Scaries: The Improvised Horror Musical
Wednesday, August 5, 2026 – 9:00 PM
The Local Strays
Chisa & Zink
Jan & George
Chariot
Thursday, August 6, 2026 – 7:00 PM
CRUD
Rapid Fire
11 Non-Blondes
Thursday, August 6, 2026 – 9:00 PM
Super Special
Landry & Summers
Steamed Hams
Friday, August 7, 2026 – 7:00 PM
Da Bureau
Local Spot
HinProv
Friday, August 7, 2026 – 9:00 PM
She Knows, She Knows
The Brothers Jacokes
War Candy
SAND
Fresh Sauce at 11:00 PM — FREE
Saturday, August 8, 2026 – 6:00 PM
The Clubhouse
Snooze Button
Messing with Lehr
Saturday, August 8, 2026 – 8:00 PM
I Ain't No Joke
Forever 15
BlackGround
Saturday, August 8, 2026 – 10:00 PM
Stir Friday Night
The Reome Ring
DIF All Stars
Planet Ant Hall
2320 Caniff Street, Hamtramck, MI 48212
Thursday, August 6, 2026 – 7:00 PM
Soft Thud
Turt & Trout
Love Fools
Thursday, August 6, 2026 – 9:00 PM
Mug Boys
Hot Metal Playground
Big Fun Murder
The Ringwald Theatre (Inside Affirmations)
290 W. Nine Mile Road, Ferndale, MI 48220
Friday, August 7, 2026 – 7:00 PM
Cadillac Mackinac
Goon Platoon
HERE: The (Improvised) Musical
Friday, August 7, 2026 – 9:00 PM
Mike & Justin
Fizz
Moyer & Fuller
Saturday, August 8, 2026 – 6:00 PM
Bangers & Jams
Spitfire
Planet Ant Home Team
Saturday, August 8, 2026 – 8:00 PM
Pure Chaos
Heya Toots!
Chad & Ithamar
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Oliver!
The Berman Center for Performing Arts (7/17-7/26)
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5 Seconds of Summer at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre (8/06-8/06)
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Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue
Dow Event Center (9/30-9/30)
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Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde
Lydia Mendelssohn Theatre (11/19-11/22)
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Women's Glee Concert Spring Concert
Hill Auditorium (4/10-4/10)
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Hallelujah Disco
The PLAT (11/06-11/07)
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La Rondine (The Swallow)
Power Center for the Performing Arts (11/05-11/08)
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An American in Paris
Power Center for the Performing Arts (4/22-4/25)
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Prince of the Pulpit
Ford Community and Performing Arts Center (9/19-9/20)
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SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Wharton Center [Cobb Great Hall] (12/01-12/06)