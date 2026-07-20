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DETROIT IMPROV FESTIVAL to Feature 40+ Troupes Across Three Metro Detroit Venues

The 12th annual festival will take place at Go Comedy!, The Ringwald Theatre, and Planet Ant Hall.

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DETROIT IMPROV FESTIVAL to Feature 40+ Troupes Across Three Metro Detroit Venues

The 12th Annual Detroit Improv Festival has announced its 2026 schedule of performances and workshops coming to Ferndale and Hamtrack August 5-8. Tickets (starting at $25) are on sale now for all shows at DetroitImprovFestival.org

This year's festival will host performances at Go Comedy! Improv Theater and The Ringwald Theatre in Ferndale as well as Planet Ant Hall in Hamtramck. More than 40 improv troupes from across North America will visit Metro Detroit for the event.

Whether you're an improv junkie or have never seen an improv show, this is southeast Michigan's signature comedy event of the summer. Don't miss your chance to laugh, cheer, and be part of something that only happens once — because in improv, there are no reruns. The Full Performance Schedule by venue is as follows:

Go Comedy! Improv Theater

261 E. 9 Mile Road, Ferndale, MI 48220
248-327-0575

Wednesday, August 5, 2026 – 7:00 PM

Improv Nerds
Awkward Besties
Shallow Water Blackout
Super Scaries: The Improvised Horror Musical

Wednesday, August 5, 2026 – 9:00 PM

The Local Strays
Chisa & Zink
Jan & George
Chariot

Thursday, August 6, 2026 – 7:00 PM

CRUD
Rapid Fire
11 Non-Blondes

Thursday, August 6, 2026 – 9:00 PM

Super Special
Landry & Summers
Steamed Hams

Friday, August 7, 2026 – 7:00 PM

Da Bureau
Local Spot
HinProv

Friday, August 7, 2026 – 9:00 PM

She Knows, She Knows
The Brothers Jacokes
War Candy
SAND
Fresh Sauce at 11:00 PM — FREE

Saturday, August 8, 2026 – 6:00 PM

The Clubhouse
Snooze Button
Messing with Lehr

Saturday, August 8, 2026 – 8:00 PM

I Ain't No Joke
Forever 15
BlackGround

Saturday, August 8, 2026 – 10:00 PM

Stir Friday Night
The Reome Ring
DIF All Stars

Planet Ant Hall

2320 Caniff Street, Hamtramck, MI 48212

Thursday, August 6, 2026 – 7:00 PM

Soft Thud
Turt & Trout
Love Fools

Thursday, August 6, 2026 – 9:00 PM

Mug Boys
Hot Metal Playground
Big Fun Murder

The Ringwald Theatre (Inside Affirmations)

290 W. Nine Mile Road, Ferndale, MI 48220

Friday, August 7, 2026 – 7:00 PM

Cadillac Mackinac
Goon Platoon
HERE: The (Improvised) Musical

Friday, August 7, 2026 – 9:00 PM

Mike & Justin
Fizz
Moyer & Fuller

Saturday, August 8, 2026 – 6:00 PM

Bangers & Jams
Spitfire
Planet Ant Home Team

Saturday, August 8, 2026 – 8:00 PM

Pure Chaos
Heya Toots!
Chad & Ithamar

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