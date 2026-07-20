DETROIT IMPROV FESTIVAL to Feature 40+ Troupes Across Three Metro Detroit Venues

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The 12th Annual Detroit Improv Festival has announced its 2026 schedule of performances and workshops coming to Ferndale and Hamtrack August 5-8. Tickets (starting at $25) are on sale now for all shows at DetroitImprovFestival.org

This year's festival will host performances at Go Comedy! Improv Theater and The Ringwald Theatre in Ferndale as well as Planet Ant Hall in Hamtramck. More than 40 improv troupes from across North America will visit Metro Detroit for the event.

Whether you're an improv junkie or have never seen an improv show, this is southeast Michigan's signature comedy event of the summer. Don't miss your chance to laugh, cheer, and be part of something that only happens once — because in improv, there are no reruns. The Full Performance Schedule by venue is as follows:

Go Comedy! Improv Theater

261 E. 9 Mile Road, Ferndale, MI 48220

248-327-0575

Wednesday, August 5, 2026 – 7:00 PM

Improv Nerds

Awkward Besties

Shallow Water Blackout

Super Scaries: The Improvised Horror Musical

Wednesday, August 5, 2026 – 9:00 PM

The Local Strays

Chisa & Zink

Jan & George

Chariot

Thursday, August 6, 2026 – 7:00 PM

CRUD

Rapid Fire

11 Non-Blondes

Thursday, August 6, 2026 – 9:00 PM

Super Special

Landry & Summers

Steamed Hams

Friday, August 7, 2026 – 7:00 PM

Da Bureau

Local Spot

HinProv

Friday, August 7, 2026 – 9:00 PM

She Knows, She Knows

The Brothers Jacokes

War Candy

SAND

Fresh Sauce at 11:00 PM — FREE

Saturday, August 8, 2026 – 6:00 PM

The Clubhouse

Snooze Button

Messing with Lehr

Saturday, August 8, 2026 – 8:00 PM

I Ain't No Joke

Forever 15

BlackGround

Saturday, August 8, 2026 – 10:00 PM

Stir Friday Night

The Reome Ring

DIF All Stars

Planet Ant Hall

2320 Caniff Street, Hamtramck, MI 48212

Thursday, August 6, 2026 – 7:00 PM

Soft Thud

Turt & Trout

Love Fools

Thursday, August 6, 2026 – 9:00 PM

Mug Boys

Hot Metal Playground

Big Fun Murder

The Ringwald Theatre (Inside Affirmations)

290 W. Nine Mile Road, Ferndale, MI 48220

Friday, August 7, 2026 – 7:00 PM

Cadillac Mackinac

Goon Platoon

HERE: The (Improvised) Musical

Friday, August 7, 2026 – 9:00 PM

Mike & Justin

Fizz

Moyer & Fuller

Saturday, August 8, 2026 – 6:00 PM

Bangers & Jams

Spitfire

Planet Ant Home Team

Saturday, August 8, 2026 – 8:00 PM

Pure Chaos

Heya Toots!

Chad & Ithamar

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