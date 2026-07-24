Tickets to BEETLEJUICE, THE NOTEBOOK, and More on Sale at the Wharton Center

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Kicking off the 2026-2027 season, the first set of shows will go on sale at the Wharton Center next week. Beetlejuice, An Evening With Sutton Foster, Endea Owens and the Cookout, and The Notebook will go on sale on Monday, July 27, at 10AM. Tickets will be available at Wharton Center's Ticket Office, online, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.

BEELTEJUICE

Sept 18-20

Cobb Great Hall

After a thrilling Broadway three-peat, BEETLEJUICE rises again! Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that's out of this Netherworld, Tony Award nominated BEETLEJUICE is a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

AN EVENING WITH Sutton Foster

Sat, Oct 3

Cobb Great Hall

Sutton Foster is a Tony Award winning actress, singer, and dancer whose Broadway credits include starring roles in The Music Man, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Anything Goes, Shrek, and more, among many other theatrical roles. On television, Sutton Foster led the critically acclaimed series Younger, as well as Bunheads. A Michigan native, don't miss the chance to see Sutton Foster when she returns to her home state for an unforgettable night of songs.

Endea Owens & THE COOKOUT

Fri, Oct 9

Pasant Theatre

Grammy, Emmy, and Peabody award-winning star bassist, Detroit native and MSU Jazz Studies alum Endea Owens leads her band, The Cookout, in a celebration of jazz. Hailed as one of the jazz world's most vibrant emerging artists today, Endea Owens could be seen in the house band, Stay Human, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, performing on Jon Baptiste's Grammy winning album, “We Are,” or touring and performing with Wynton Marsalis, Diana Ross, Jennifer Holliday, Solange, and many others.

THE NOTEBOOK

Oct 27 - Nov 1

Cobb Great Hall

Based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film, THE NOTEBOOK tells the story of Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart. THE NOTEBOOK is a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love.

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