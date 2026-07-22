DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL & More to Play Midland Center for the Arts

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Midland Center for the Arts is bringing holiday cheer early this year with a special Christmas in July ticket on-sale. Audiences can start planning their season festivities and secure tickets to select holiday performances beginning Friday, July 24 at 10 a.m.

This year's holiday lineup includes the high-energy TARTAN TERRORS: CELTIC CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR, Midland Symphony Orchestra's beloved HOLIDAY POPS concert featuring guest artist Dez Duron, the bright and brassy BOSTON BRASS HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR, and the national tour of Dolly Parton'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL.

The holiday season begins with TARTAN TERRORS: CELTIC CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR on Dec. 10, blending Celtic and classic Christmas music with humor, step dance and foot-stomping energy. Known for making Celtic music fun and accessible for audiences of all ages, the Tartan Terrors return from their last sell-out performance with a festive celebration filled with music, laughter and holiday spirit.

On Dec. 12, the Midland Symphony Orchestra returns with HOLIDAY POPS, the signature holiday event of the Great Lakes Bay Region. This festive concert features the Midland Center Chorale and guest artist Dez Duron, a Broadway crooner known for Maybe Happy Ending, in an afternoon of favorite carols, seasonal classics and sing-along spirit.

BOSTON BRASS HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR comes to Midland on Dec. 13, bringing a one-of-a-kind musical experience filled with colorful classical arrangements, jazz standards, holiday favorites and plenty of fun surprises. Since 1986, Boston Brass has performed in all 50 U.S. states and more than 30 countries, delighting audiences with a style that welcomes longtime concertgoers and newcomers alike.

Dolly Parton'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL takes the stage Dec. 19-20 for a heartwarming musical twist on the classic holiday story. Set in the 1930s in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee, this unforgettable production imagines Ebenezer Scrooge as the owner of a mining company town. Featuring music and lyrics by eleven-time GRAMMY winner Dolly Parton, the national tour brings Dickens' beloved characters to life through Parton's one-of-a-kind songwriting and a message that love is the greatest gift we have.

Additional holiday events this season include STRAIGHT NO CHASER: MAKING SPIRITS BRIGHT TOUR on Nov. 27, the free MEN OF MUSIC CHRISTMAS CONCERT on Dec. 6 and Midland Center's Youth Theatre production of ELF THE MUSICAL JR., running Dec. 17–20.

Tickets for these performances go on sale Friday, July 24 at 10 a.m. Secure your seats online at midlandcenter.org, by calling 989.631.8250, or visiting the Ticket Office.

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