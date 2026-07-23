Encore Musical Theatre Names Cortney Ophoff as New Managing Director

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The Encore Musical Theatre Company has announced a leadership transition as Managing Director Frank Mack prepares to retire and Cortney Ophoff has been named his successor. Following a three-year tenure with the organization, Mack will conclude his service at the end of the current fiscal year on July 31. Ophoff, who has served as the company's general manager and helped oversee its daily operations during a period of sustained growth, was appointed by the Board of Directors and will assume the role on August 1, working alongside Co-founder and Artistic Director Dan Cooney.

The nonprofit recently completed its 17th season and has experienced rapid growth since relocating to the historic Copeland Building in downtown Dexter in 2020, becoming a sought-after destination for professional musical theatre throughout the Great Lakes region.

Mack said, 'The Encore is an amazing theatre. The extraordinary level of artistry continues to surprise and delight audiences. It has been the greatest privilege of my career to get to help lead The Encore into a bright future.'

Over the past several seasons, The Encore has experienced significant growth in both ticket sales and charitable contributions. That success has enabled the organization to expand its administrative and artistic staff, continue attracting leading regional and Broadway talent, and balance its Season 17 operating budget of more than $2 million. The Encore also serves as an important economic and cultural asset for Dexter and Southeast Michigan.

Co-founder and Artistic Director Dan Cooney said, 'Frank has been an extraordinary partner over the past three years, helping shape The Encore into the professionally structured, artistically vibrant company it is today. We are deeply grateful for his leadership. We couldn't be more excited to welcome Cortney into this role - she has already proven herself a true asset and one of The Encore's biggest champions.'

Board President Dan O'Haver said, "We are deeply grateful for Frank's outstanding leadership and stewardship during a pivotal chapter in The Encore's history. As The Encore continues to grow in its beautiful home, Frank's vision and dedication have helped lay a strong foundation for continued artistic excellence and success. At the same time, we are thrilled to welcome Cortney Ophoff as our new managing director. We look forward to the energy, creativity, and leadership she brings as we begin this exciting new chapter together."

Ophoff said, 'I am deeply honored to step into the role of managing director for The Encore. I have loved working alongside the talented artists, dedicated staff, and loyal patrons over the past several years, and I am thrilled to continue this collaboration in such an impactful way as we enter another exciting season.'

Mack came to The Encore after having served six years as executive producer of the Utah Shakespeare Festival in Cedar City. He brought a wealth of experience and a distinguished career in the performing arts industry. His resume includes pivotal roles such as managing director at California Shakespeare Theatre and Connecticut Repertory Theatre, and project manager at Arena Stage in Washington, DC. He has also provided his expertise as a management consultant for Center Stage in Baltimore, the African Continuum Theatre in Washington, DC, and American Contemporary Theatre Festival in Shepherdstown, WV, among other organizations. He also served five years as an associate professor of arts administration at the University of Connecticut.

Ophoff earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and began graduate studies before choosing to focus on raising and homeschooling her son. During that time, she held numerous volunteer leadership roles, including serving as a 4-H director for a large homeschooling community and mentoring a high school robotics team. She also spent 15 years managing the Dexter District Library's Used Book Sale, where she led a large volunteer team and helped expand one of the library's signature fundraising events. Since joining The Encore as general manager more than a year ago, she has played an integral role in the organization's continued growth.

The Encore's 18th season begins in September with its Queen Tribute Concert, followed by the University of Michigan's production of Sister Act in October. The season also features Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn (November 27-January 3), Gilbert & Sullivan's The Pirates of Penzance (February 18-March 14), Come From Away (April 15-May 9), and A Chorus Line (June 17-July 18). Season subscriptions are on sale now. For the complete Season 18 lineup and ticket information, visit www.theencoretheatre.org.

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