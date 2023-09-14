The Ringwald Theatre at Affirmations in Ferndale begins their 17th season with a special fundraiser for the LGBTQIA+ Community Center! Performances of Candy Corn, Christ, and the Convoluted Creation of Golf will begin on Friday, October 6 and run through Sunday, October 29 with all proceeds going to Affirmations. (Please note: there will be NO Monday performances during this run).

After successful runs in Ann Arbor, Kalamazoo and Flint, local playwright Antonio David Garcia's Candy Corn, Christ, and the Convoluted Creation of Golf comes to The Ringwald Theatre at Affirmations. Named one of the Top 10 Shows of 2004 by the Flint Journal and rated NFCF (Not for Christian Fundamentalists), Candy Corn… is a fresh look at the New Testament story with several unique, fun-filled twists.

Garcia, the exiting Executive Director of Affirmations, poses some intriguing questions in this play: What if Jesus of Nazareth was a rebel? What if he made mistakes? And what if he had a sense of humor?

“This is NOT your grandfather’s Jesus!” Garcia says. “This is a comedy, first and foremost and we want people to laugh. Also, at a time when the queer community is under attack every single day, and so much of that vitriol and homophobia is coming from the conservative religious right, I think it’s entirely appropriate and just that a progressive comedy about the life of Christ be produced and raise dollars for Michigan’s largest LGBTQ Community Center. I think Jesus would agree.”

Candy Corn, Christ, and the Convoluted Creation of Golf is directed by Garcia himself. The cast is Callie Bussell, Allie Farmer, Antonio David Garcia, Linda Rabin Hammell, Quinn Hysni, Camden Maccagnone, Jeffrey McMahon, Daniel Santillana, Rashna “Rashi” Sarwar, Joey Urreta, and Joseph Worthington. Set Design by Asia Hicks, Costume design by Rachael Parrott and Brandy Joe Plambeck will serve as Stage Manager.

Candy Corn, Christ, and the Convoluted Creation of Golf plays October 6-29, 2023 and tickets are $25 for performances Fridays-Sundays. Tickets are currently available at theRingwald.com. This year the Ringwald will be going cashless but credit cards will be accepted at the door. Performances on Fridays and Saturdays are at 8:00 PM and Sundays at 3:00 PM. The Ringwald is located inside of Affirmations Community Center at 290 W. 9 Mile Road in downtown Ferndale, Michigan.