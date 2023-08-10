Birmingham Village Players Presents A RAISIN IN THE SUN

Lorraine Hansberry's compelling and powerful play is recognized as a classic in its field.

By: Aug. 10, 2023

POPULAR

FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule Photo 1 FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Full Cast & Creative Team Unveiled for The Acting Company's World Premiere of Lisa Peterso Photo 3 Full Cast & Creative Team Unveiled for The Acting Company's World Premiere of Lisa Peterson's ODYSSEY 
Review: GOLDEN GIRLS THE LAUGHS CONTINUE at Royal Oak Music Theatre Photo 4 Review: GOLDEN GIRLS THE LAUGHS CONTINUE at Royal Oak Music Theatre

Birmingham Village Players Presents A RAISIN IN THE SUN

Birmingham Village Players Presents A RAISIN IN THE SUN

As the first show of its 101st season, Village Players will present A Raisin In The Sun, Lorraine Hansberry's compelling and powerful play, which is recognized as a classic in its field.

Winner of the New York Drama Critics Circle for Best Play, A Raisin In the Sun has had highly acclaimed productions on Broadway starring Sidney Poitier, Danny Glover, Sean Combs and Denzel Washington.

The original 1959 production marked the first time a play by an African American woman had been produced on Broadway. In addition, the play has been successfully adapted for film twice, and has received countless productions in school, community, and regional theatres throughout the country.

A Raisin In The Sun focuses on the dreams and aspirations of the Youngers, an African-American family living in the segregated Southside of Chicago in the 1950's. Facing the challenges of both racism and economic inequality, family members are at odds with what do with the life insurance money their mother receives following the death of her husband. Son Walter Lee Younger wants to invest the money in a local liquor store, while his mother is determined to purchase a home away from their city tenement apartment and the limitations of their neighborhood. A Raisin In The Sun, far from being a story of its time, is a potent story of characters struggling to break out of the confines of racism, classism, and limitations placed on the role of women in society.

"In her tragically short life (she died of cancer at the age of 34), Lorraine Hansberry created a play that expressed the dreams, the longings, and the frustrations of members of her race, while challenging barriers placed by society. A Raisin In The Sun is not just a play that you studied in high school English class. It is a clarion cry to allow people to have the opportunity to dream and to realize those dreams," says director Jay Kaplan. "The issues of racism, economic inequality and the struggle for social justice still continue this day and that is why this play remains so fresh, and so relevant."

Dez Walker plays Walter Lee Younger, the son struggling to break out of being a chauffeur for wealthy white clients. Jacinta Shanae plays his understanding and supportive wife Ruth.

Zahirah Muhammad plays younger sister Beneatha, who wants to be a doctor and who refuses to have her options limited because she is a black female. Shelby Bradley plays Lena Younger the family matriarch, who is trying to keep her family safe and together, while struggling to understand the frustrations of her children. All of these actors have extensive experience in both theatre and film work. 10-year-old Wilson Roberson plays Travis Younger, son of Walter Lee and Ruth.

Performances are September 15, 16, 22nd and 23rd at 8:00PM and September 17th and 24th at 2:00PM. Reserved tickets are $25 (includes ticketing fee) and can be purchased by calling the box office, 248-644-2075, or from the website Click Here to place your order.

The Village Players of Birmingham, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit community theater, presents high quality dramatic, comedic, and musical productions. Everyone is invited to participate on stage, backstage or as an audience member in the theater's main stage, youth theater, and Playwrights@Work productions and programs. The Village Players have been entertaining the community from its location at 34660 Woodward Avenue in Birmingham since 1926.




RELATED STORIES - Michigan

1
Urijah Faber, Lyoto Machida, Henry Cejudo Coming To Detroit In IN THE FIGHTERS: TALES FROM Photo
Urijah Faber, Lyoto Machida, Henry Cejudo Coming To Detroit In IN THE FIGHTERS: TALES FROM THE CAGE At Music Hall, October 18

Broadway In Detroit has announced THE FIGHTERS: Tales from the Cage is coming to the Music Hall October 18. Come see Urijah Faber, Lyoto Machida, Henry Cejudo in a rare, behind-the-scenes discussion.

2
Don McLean Brings American Pie Tour to FIM Capitol Theatre Photo
Don McLean Brings American Pie Tour to FIM Capitol Theatre

Grammy award honoree, Songwriters Hall of Fame member, and BBC Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Don McLean is set to embark on his American Pie 50th Anniversary Tour, which will include a stop in Flint at the FIM Capitol Theatre on Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $45-65.

3
David Alpert, Kate Reinders & Paul Gordon to Bring New Childrens Musical to Muskegon C Photo
David Alpert, Kate Reinders & Paul Gordon to Bring New Children's Musical to Muskegon Civic Theatre

Muskegon Civic Theatre is proud to present the world premiere of 'Runaway Princess,' a new children's musical. Join us for an enchanting adventure filled with memorable characters and valuable life lessons. Don't miss this exciting production at Muskegon Civic Theatre. Get your tickets now!

4
DANIEL TIGERS NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE: KING FOR A DAY! Comes to Miller Auditorium in November Photo
DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE: KING FOR A DAY! Comes to Miller Auditorium in November

Miller Auditorium's PNC Spotlight Series is excited the grr-ific musical for little tigers and grown-ups alike is back! The hugely popular Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood LIVE!, based on the #1 PBS KIDS TV series, has delighted live audiences on stages across the country.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive Video: First Look at THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence Video Exclusive Video: First Look at THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains! Video
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains!
EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut Video
EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut
First Listen to 'Building Momentum' From HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
First Listen to 'Building Momentum' From HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
View all Videos

Michigan SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Magical Cirque Christmas
Miller Auditorium (12/06-12/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CLUE
Barn Theatre (9/07-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wicked
Detroit Opera House (1/24-2/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Emo Orchestra Featuring Hawthorne Heights
Miller Auditorium (10/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls
Miller Auditorium (10/24-10/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rocky Horror Picture Show with Live Shadow Cast
Miller Auditorium (10/27-10/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# More Fun than Bowling
Western Michigan University Theatre (2/02-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NUNSENSE
Barn Theatre (8/29-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken Twenty | The Tour
Miller Auditorium (1/11-1/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rounding Third
The Sauk (8/24-8/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You