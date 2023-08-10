Birmingham Village Players Presents A RAISIN IN THE SUN

As the first show of its 101st season, Village Players will present A Raisin In The Sun, Lorraine Hansberry's compelling and powerful play, which is recognized as a classic in its field.

Winner of the New York Drama Critics Circle for Best Play, A Raisin In the Sun has had highly acclaimed productions on Broadway starring Sidney Poitier, Danny Glover, Sean Combs and Denzel Washington.

The original 1959 production marked the first time a play by an African American woman had been produced on Broadway. In addition, the play has been successfully adapted for film twice, and has received countless productions in school, community, and regional theatres throughout the country.

A Raisin In The Sun focuses on the dreams and aspirations of the Youngers, an African-American family living in the segregated Southside of Chicago in the 1950's. Facing the challenges of both racism and economic inequality, family members are at odds with what do with the life insurance money their mother receives following the death of her husband. Son Walter Lee Younger wants to invest the money in a local liquor store, while his mother is determined to purchase a home away from their city tenement apartment and the limitations of their neighborhood. A Raisin In The Sun, far from being a story of its time, is a potent story of characters struggling to break out of the confines of racism, classism, and limitations placed on the role of women in society.

"In her tragically short life (she died of cancer at the age of 34), Lorraine Hansberry created a play that expressed the dreams, the longings, and the frustrations of members of her race, while challenging barriers placed by society. A Raisin In The Sun is not just a play that you studied in high school English class. It is a clarion cry to allow people to have the opportunity to dream and to realize those dreams," says director Jay Kaplan. "The issues of racism, economic inequality and the struggle for social justice still continue this day and that is why this play remains so fresh, and so relevant."

Dez Walker plays Walter Lee Younger, the son struggling to break out of being a chauffeur for wealthy white clients. Jacinta Shanae plays his understanding and supportive wife Ruth.

Zahirah Muhammad plays younger sister Beneatha, who wants to be a doctor and who refuses to have her options limited because she is a black female. Shelby Bradley plays Lena Younger the family matriarch, who is trying to keep her family safe and together, while struggling to understand the frustrations of her children. All of these actors have extensive experience in both theatre and film work. 10-year-old Wilson Roberson plays Travis Younger, son of Walter Lee and Ruth.

Performances are September 15, 16, 22nd and 23rd at 8:00PM and September 17th and 24th at 2:00PM. Reserved tickets are $25 (includes ticketing fee) and can be purchased by calling the box office, 248-644-2075, or from the website Click Here to place your order.

The Village Players of Birmingham, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit community theater, presents high quality dramatic, comedic, and musical productions. Everyone is invited to participate on stage, backstage or as an audience member in the theater's main stage, youth theater, and Playwrights@Work productions and programs. The Village Players have been entertaining the community from its location at 34660 Woodward Avenue in Birmingham since 1926.