Birmingham Village Players Perform THE MOUSETRAP This Month

Performances run January 12 - 28.

By: Jan. 02, 2024

When you attend the Birmingham Village Players (BVP) production of The Mousetrap, you become an accessory to murder. At least that's what you will be told by the Detective at the end of the play as he insists upon your complete silence.

Perhaps that is why Agatha Christie's famous "whodunit" has become the world's longest running play in theater history.

"It's beginning its 72nd year on the London stage," said director Kevin Fitzhenry of Warren. "This play created and defined an entire genre. Because of that, the characters, location, plot details and twist ending may seem vaguely familiar but this is the play that started it all."

In The Mousetrap, a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at a remote countryside guesthouse. When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover - to their horror - that a killer is in their midst! One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts. So "whodunit?" You will have to get tickets to the January 12th - 28th production to find out...and then swear to keep the secret.

"The audience will love this Agatha Christie classic," said Fitzhenry. "It's filled with intrigue, sophisticated humor and surprising twists."

Birmingham Village Players will present The Mousetrap by Agatha Christie from Jan 12-28, 2024. Performances are Friday and Saturday nights (January 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27) at 8:00PM and Sunday afternoons (January 14, 21, 28) at 2:00PM. Reserved tickets are $25 (includes ticketing fee) and can be purchased by calling the box office, 248-644-2075, or from the website Click Here to place your order




Recommended For You