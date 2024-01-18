Birmingham Village Players Announces Auditions for THE PROM

There will be a pre-audition dance workshop for The Prom on Thursday, January 25th from 7 to 10 PM followed by the audition on Saturday, February 10th at 9:00 AM.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

Here's your "date" for Birmingham Village Players' production of The Prom!

There will be a pre-audition dance workshop for The Prom on Thursday, January 25th from 7 to 10 PM followed by the audition on Saturday, February 10th at 9:00 AM. Callbacks will be held on Sunday, February 11th beginning at 10 AM. The workshop and auditions will take place at Birmingham Village Players (BVP), 34660 Woodward Ave., Birmingham, MI 48009.

The performance dates for The Prom are May 3, 4, 5*, 10, 11, 12*, 17, 18, 19* (Fridays & Saturdays at 8 PM, *Sunday Matinees at 2 PM).

Music cuts, the audition form and registration are available on the BVP website, www.birminghamvillageplayers.com.

Birmingham Village Players Production Staff:

Director: Jeff LaMothe

Asst. Director: Alexa Carollo

Music Director: Jose Reyes

Asst. MD: Sameer Barua

Choreographer: NJ Nicholson

Producer: Laura Quinn

Additional information about The Prom:

In this glittery, uplifting ode to acceptance, The Prom follows Emma, a high school student who dreams of taking her girlfriend to their senior prom. Unfortunately, her plans are foiled by a homophobic PTA. When her story pops up on Twitter, four Broadway has-beens see a PR opportunity in the situation. They descend upon Emma's small Indiana town and wreak havoc as everyone learns a lesson of tolerance and selflessness along the way. A joyous, funny and sweet production that will appeal to several generations of musical fans!

Book & Lyrics by: Chad Beguelin

Book by: Bob Martin

Music by: Matthew Sklar

Character Descriptions:

EMMA NOLAN

Teenager in Indiana. A reluctant posterchild for LGBT youth. Very smart. A bit of a tomboy quality.
Gender: Female
Age: 16-18

DEE DEE ALLEN

Broadway diva. A huge ego to match her huge talent. Hilariously self-involved, but yearns to do something good for someone other than herself.
Gender: Female
Age: 35 to 50

BARRY GLICKMAN

Flamboyant Broadway star. Completely politically incorrect and doesn't know it. Longs to give Emma the prom he was unable to have as a teen.
Gender: Male
Age: 30 to 60

ALYSSA GREENE

A cheerleader and top student. Secretly Emma's girlfriend. Faces constant pressure from her mother and friends.
Gender: Female
Age: 16 to 18

MR. HAWKINS

The straitlaced school principal. An ally to Emma and a long-time fan of Dee Dee.
Gender: Male
Age: 30 to 45

Angie Dickinson

An ensemble member in the Broadway production of Chicago. Jaded Fosse girl with a heart of gold.
Gender: Female
Age: 20 to 25

MRS. GREENE

Alyssa's intimidating, conservative, but ultimately loving mother. The head of the PTA.
Gender: Female
Age: 35 to 55

TRENT OLIVER

Pretentious Juilliard graduate recently cast in the non-Equity tour of Godspell. Loves to hear himself speak.
Gender: Male
Age: 20 to 25

SHELDON SAPERSTEIN

A charismatic press agent.
Gender: Male
Age: 25 to 35

ENSEMBLE

Roles include: Shelby, Kaylee, Nick, Kevin, Olivia Keating, Opening Night Party Attendees, Reporters, High School Students, PTA Members, Motel Clerk, Cast of the Non-Equity Tour of Godspell, Monster Truck Rally Audience, Mrs. Greene's Friend, LGBT Students

The Village Players of Birmingham, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit community theater, presents high quality dramatic, comedic, and musical productions. Everyone is invited to participate on stage, backstage or as an audience member in the theater's main stage, youth theater, and Playwrights@Work productions and programs. The Village Players have been entertaining the community from its location at 34660 Woodward Avenue in Birmingham since 1926.



