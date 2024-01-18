Birmingham Village Players Announces Auditions for THE PROM

There will be a pre-audition dance workshop for The Prom on Thursday, January 25th from 7 to 10 PM followed by the audition on Saturday, February 10th at 9:00 AM.
POPULAR
Here's your "date" for Birmingham Village Players' production of The Prom!
There will be a pre-audition dance workshop for The Prom on Thursday, January 25th from 7 to 10 PM followed by the audition on Saturday, February 10th at 9:00 AM. Callbacks will be held on Sunday, February 11th beginning at 10 AM. The workshop and auditions will take place at Birmingham Village Players (BVP), 34660 Woodward Ave., Birmingham, MI 48009.
The performance dates for The Prom are May 3, 4, 5*, 10, 11, 12*, 17, 18, 19* (Fridays & Saturdays at 8 PM, *Sunday Matinees at 2 PM).
Music cuts, the audition form and registration are available on the BVP website, www.birminghamvillageplayers.com.
Birmingham Village Players Production Staff:
Director: Jeff LaMothe
Asst. Director: Alexa Carollo
Music Director: Jose Reyes
Asst. MD: Sameer Barua
Choreographer: NJ Nicholson
Producer: Laura Quinn
Additional information about The Prom:
In this glittery, uplifting ode to acceptance, The Prom follows Emma, a high school student who dreams of taking her girlfriend to their senior prom. Unfortunately, her plans are foiled by a homophobic PTA. When her story pops up on Twitter, four Broadway has-beens see a PR opportunity in the situation. They descend upon Emma's small Indiana town and wreak havoc as everyone learns a lesson of tolerance and selflessness along the way. A joyous, funny and sweet production that will appeal to several generations of musical fans!
Book & Lyrics by: Chad Beguelin
Book by: Bob Martin
Music by: Matthew Sklar
Character Descriptions:
EMMA NOLAN
Teenager in Indiana. A reluctant posterchild for LGBT youth. Very smart. A bit of a tomboy quality.
Gender: Female
Age: 16-18
DEE DEE ALLEN
Broadway diva. A huge ego to match her huge talent. Hilariously self-involved, but yearns to do something good for someone other than herself.
Gender: Female
Age: 35 to 50
BARRY GLICKMAN
Flamboyant Broadway star. Completely politically incorrect and doesn't know it. Longs to give Emma the prom he was unable to have as a teen.
Gender: Male
Age: 30 to 60
ALYSSA GREENE
A cheerleader and top student. Secretly Emma's girlfriend. Faces constant pressure from her mother and friends.
Gender: Female
Age: 16 to 18
MR. HAWKINS
The straitlaced school principal. An ally to Emma and a long-time fan of Dee Dee.
Gender: Male
Age: 30 to 45
An ensemble member in the Broadway production of Chicago. Jaded Fosse girl with a heart of gold.
Gender: Female
Age: 20 to 25
MRS. GREENE
Alyssa's intimidating, conservative, but ultimately loving mother. The head of the PTA.
Gender: Female
Age: 35 to 55
TRENT OLIVER
Pretentious Juilliard graduate recently cast in the non-Equity tour of Godspell. Loves to hear himself speak.
Gender: Male
Age: 20 to 25
SHELDON SAPERSTEIN
A charismatic press agent.
Gender: Male
Age: 25 to 35
ENSEMBLE
Roles include: Shelby, Kaylee, Nick, Kevin, Olivia Keating, Opening Night Party Attendees, Reporters, High School Students, PTA Members, Motel Clerk, Cast of the Non-Equity Tour of Godspell, Monster Truck Rally Audience, Mrs. Greene's Friend, LGBT Students
The Village Players of Birmingham, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit community theater, presents high quality dramatic, comedic, and musical productions. Everyone is invited to participate on stage, backstage or as an audience member in the theater's main stage, youth theater, and Playwrights@Work productions and programs. The Village Players have been entertaining the community from its location at 34660 Woodward Avenue in Birmingham since 1926.
Videos
|9 to 5 The Musical
Grosse Pointe Theatre (1/26-2/04)
|Diva Royale
The Purple Rose Theatre Company (10/06-3/02) VIDEOS
|Native Gardens
Farmers Alley Theatre (1/25-2/04)
|Dinosaur World Live
Miller Auditorium (4/20-4/20)
|ON YOUR FEET! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan
Miller Auditorium (2/29-2/29)
|Pretty Woman (Non-Equity)
Fisher Theatre (2/20-2/25)
|Julius Caesar
Western Michigan University Theatre (5/17-5/26)
|Funny Girl
Wharton Center [Cobb Great Hall] (2/06-2/11)
|Bluey’s Big Play
Miller Auditorium (5/02-5/02)
|Hadestown
Stranahan Theater (2/20-2/25)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You