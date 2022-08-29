Barn Theatre to Present YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN This Week

The Barn Theater will present YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN for one week only, August 30 through September 4. Performances are Tuesday through Saturday at 8:00 PM and Sunday at 5:00 PM.

The story unfolds following the death of the infamous Dr. Victor Von Frankenstein, creator of the Frankenstein monster of legend. His grandson, the esteemed New York brain surgeon and professor Frederick Frankenstein (that's Fronkensteen), inherits the castle and laboratory. Upon arrival in Transylvania, Frankenstein, played by apprentice Matthew Hommel, is confronted with a dilemma: does he continue to run from the family business, or does he stay in Transylvania to carry on his grandfather's mad experiments in reanimating the dead?

Together with his oddly shaped, endearing helper, Igor (that's Eye-gor) - portrayed by Barn Favorite John Jay Espino, Frau Blucher (...whinny!) portrayed by Barn leading lady Penelope Alex, and his yodeling, beautiful lab assistant Inga portrayed by apprentice Ella Olesen, he succeeds in creating his very own Frankenstein monster portrayed by Patrick Hunter. However, his creation does not come without some slight - and hilarious - mishaps along the way, including an angry village out to stop him led by Barn Favorite Charlie King and the unexpected appearance of his "adorable, mad-cap fiancé," Elizabeth Benning- played by Barn Favorite Melissa Cotton Hunter. The show's raucous score includes "The Transylvania Mania," "He Vas My Boyfriend" and an unforgettable rendition of Irving Berlin's "Puttin' On the Ritz."



Based on the 1974 Mel Brooks movie, as the comical continuation of the classic novel by Mary Shelley, to unanimous critical acclaim, the film received two Academy Award® nominations, and was also the recipient of the two highest honors accorded films of science fiction: The Hugo Award for Best Dramatic Presentation and The Nebula Award, given by the Science Fiction & Fantasy Writers of America, for Best Dramatic Writing. YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN opened on Broadway on Nov. 8, 2007 and ran for 485 performances.

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN is directed by Brendan Ragotzy. Musical Direction is by Matt Shabala, and Choreography is by Melissa Cotton Hunter. Karsen Green is the Costume Designer, and Garrylee McCormick is the Hair and Wig Designer. Set Design is by Steven Lee Burright, and Emily Boomer is the Properties Master. Lighting is designed by Sammy Verdino, with Jake Ragotzy as Sound Designer. Brett Burradell is the Technical Director.

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN is sponsored by Townsquare Media - WKFR.

For tickets and information call 269-731-4121 or head to barntheatreschool.org.