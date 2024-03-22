BRIGHT HALF LIFE Comes to Williamston Theatre in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Williamston Theatre will continue its 2023-2024 Season with Bright Half Life by Tanya Barfield. Performances for this moving love story begin Thursday, April 11 and run through Sunday, May 19. Tickets are now on sale.

Bright Half Life shares the four-and-a-half-decade love story of Vicky and Erica, who meet, fall in love, and go through all the trials and tribulations of marriage and building a family. It’s a conventional love story told in an unconventional way – it unfolds through yesterday, today, and tomorrow . . . just not in that order. Pulitzer Prize finalist Tanya Barfield has created a theatrical, time-bending play about love, heartbreak, and the infinite moments that make a relationship. Contains mature content and language.

Bright Half Life features newcomer to the Williamston Theatre stage Tamara PiLar along with Dani Cochrane (On the Market, A Very Williamston Christmas). The Director of Bright Half Life is Megan Megan Buckley-Ball. The production team includes Scenic Design by Jennifer Maiseloff (The Magnolia Ballet, Part 1, 9 Parts of Desire), Lighting Design by Rachael Nardecchia, Costume Design by Holly Iler (Murder for Two: Holiday Edition, The Hat Box) and Sound Design by Suzi Regan (Maidens, Mothers and Crones: Voices from Women of the Midwest). The Stage Manager is Stefanie Din (Maytag Virgin, On the Market).

There are changes to the performance schedule for the 2023-2024 Season. All productions will run for 6 weeks, and all matinee performances will begin at 2:00PM. Performances for Bright Half Life run from April 11 through May 19 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8:00PM and Sundays at 2:00PM. Starting April 20, 2:00PM performances will be added to the run's remaining Saturdays. There will also be 2:00PM performances on the final two Wednesdays of the run, May 8, and May 15. The first four performances of Bright Half Life, April 11-14, are Preview performances where audience members will have the opportunity to take part in the process of creating a show by participating in a talkback session with the director following each performance. The Official Opening Night is Friday, April 19 at 8:00PM. The Conversation Sunday for Bright Half Life is Sunday, May 12 immediately following the 2:00PM performance.



