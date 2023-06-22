BE HERE NOW Comes to Williamston Theatre in July

Mid-Michigan’s award-winning professional theatre company, Williamston Theatre, located at 122 S. Putnam Street in downtown Williamston, finishes Season 16 with the Michigan Premiere of Be Here Now by Deborah Zoe Laufer. Performances for this witty comedy begin Thursday, July 13 and run through Sunday, August 20. Tickets are now on sale.

The play is a comedic look at what we’re willing to do for love and happiness, and to create meaning in our lives. Bari’s always been a bit of an angry, depressed misanthrope. And losing her job teaching nihilism in New York to work at the local fulfillment center in her rural hometown has sent her into despair. She begins to find connections with the quirky people she meets in town, including a local artist with his own list of insecurities. When recurring headaches manifest bizarre, ecstatic, almost religious experiences, they change her entire view of life. She discovers they are also killing her. She must decide between a short life of indescribable joy, or a long life of mediocrity. (Contains mature content and language. Check our website for information about trigger warnings.)

Be Here Now welcomes newcomer Sophia Psiakis to the Williamston Theatre stage along with some Williamston Theatre favorites: Sandra Birch (The Hat Box, New Releases), Sarab Kamoo (9 Parts of Desire, Silent Sky), and John Lepard (This Wonderful Life, A Hunting Shack Christmas). The Director of Be Here Now is Rob Rosnowski (Murder for Two, Miracle on South Division Street). The production team includes Scenic Design by Moníka Essen (Alabaster), Lighting Design by Brian M. Scruggs (The Hat Box, The Taming), Costume Design by Mona Jahani, Sound Design by G (Alabaster, The Hat Box) and Prop Design/ Set Dressing by Kinza Parker. The Stage Manager is Adam Kruger.

Performances for Be Here Now will run from July 13 through August 20 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8:00PM and Sundays at 2:00PM. Starting July 22, there will be 3:00PM performances added to the run's remaining Saturdays. The first four performances of Be Here Now, July 13 -16, are Preview performances where audience members will have the opportunity to take part in the process of creating a show by participating in a talkback session with the director following each performance. The Official Opening Night is Friday, July 21 at 8:00PM. The Conversation Sunday for Be Here Now is Sunday, August 13 immediately following the 2:00PM performance. The show runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.

Tickets are Pay-What-You-Wish for the Preview on Thursday, July 13. Remaining Preview tickets are $19.00. Starting Thursday, July 22, tickets are $28.00 for Thursday evenings, $37.00 for Friday and Saturday evenings and $34.00 for Saturday and Sunday matinees. Senior citizens (65+) and members of the Military (active and retired) receive a $2 discount on all tickets. Student tickets (with a valid student ID) are $10 for all performances. Discounts are also available for groups of 10 or more (booked at least 1 week in advance through the Box Office). Tickets can be purchased Tuesday - Friday from 12-6pm by calling (517) 655-SHOW (7469) or ordered on-line up until 1 hour prior to the performance by visiting our website www.williamstontheatre.org. There is a $1 per ticket processing fee on all tickets. Payment is required at the time the reservation is made.

In consideration for our immunocompromised patrons, we will require masks to be worn at 4 performances: Friday, July 14 at 8pm, Saturday, August 5 at 3pm and 8pm, and Thursday, August 17 at 8pm. All audience members must wear masks covering their mouths and noses for these performances. At all other performances of the run, masks will be strongly recommended but not required.

Patrons experiencing any Covid symptoms on the day of the performance are asked to stay home and call our Box Office to release their seat. Detailed information about the Williamston Theatre’s Covid Safety Protocol is available on our website.

This production is made possible in part by an award from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council and the National Endowment for the Arts with additional support from the Shubert Foundation. The production sponsor is Plante Moran.

Williamston Theatre is a professional regional theatre that offers a diverse array of intimate storytelling experiences to entertain, build a sense of belonging, and foster empathy for the human journey. The theatre opened its doors in 2006, is the winner of a 2014 National Theatre Company Grant from The American Theatre Wing and has received many regional awards including the 2008 Robert Busby Award for extraordinary overall contribution to theatre in the Greater Lansing Area.

Williamston Theatre patrons will find ample parking on the street and in several municipal lots throughout the city. The theatre is in downtown Williamston (exit 117 off I-96) just south of Grand River Avenue. Additional information about the company and the upcoming 2023-2024 Season is available online at www.williamstontheatre.org or by calling (517) 655-SHOW (7469).