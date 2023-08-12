Avon Players to Present THE FULL MONTY in September

A group of down-on-their-luck workers test whether fortune really does favor the bold as Avon Players presents The Full Monty running September 15-30.

Based on the hit film of the same name, The Full Monty follows the misfortunes of six unemployed steelworkers in Buffalo, New York. With no job, money, or prospects, these men are fed up with the state of their lives. When they observe their wives and other local women going crazy over a Chippendales show, an idea begins to emerge. Overcoming their jealousy and feelings of emasculation, they decide to make some quick cash by forming their own unconventional stripping act. As they prepare for the performance of their lives, they are tested and exposed, both physically and emotionally. Overcoming their fears, self-consciousness, and inner demons, the men realize that they are stronger together and find solace in their friendship. This gives them the courage to finally “let it go” and reveal all!

The musical is based on the hit 1997 British comedy film. At the time of its release, The Full Monty was the highest-grossing UK-made movie, surpassing the previous top earner, Four Weddings and a Funeral. Made on a budget of $3.5 million, Monty grossed over $250 million. It earned BAFTA Awards, including best film and lead actor and was nominated for four Academy Awards, including best film and best original screenplay. The 2000 Broadway musical moves the action from the north of England to Buffalo, while still following the film's plot closely. Nominated for ten Tony Awards, The Full Monty features a score by David Yazbeck (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and the Tony-winning The Band's Visit) and a book by Terrence McNally (Ragtime and Kiss of the Spider Woman, both of which earned him Tony Awards).

Director John (JD) Deierlein, who has directed many Avon shows, including The Hunchback of Notre Dame and last season's Bright Star, is excited to be working with an incredible cast on this fun, crowd-pleasing show. “Just like the movie, the musical is overflowing with humor and heart featuring relatable characters navigating desperate circumstances with hilarious results” Deierlein said. According to Deierlein, this production is perfect for an enjoyable night out, be it a date night or an outing with a group of friends. And, this season, a trip to Avon Players feels even more festive as alcohol will be available for purchase at certain performances.

Tickets for all shows are $30. Call 248.608.9077 for tickets or order online at www.avonplayers.org. Discounts on matinee tickets are available for seniors and students; call the box office for details. Additionally, group rates are available by calling the box office. “Like” Avon Players Theatre on Facebook for special offers on tickets. All major credit cards are accepted. All seats are reserved. Show dates and times follow:

Friday, Sept 15 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, Sept 16 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, Sept 17 2:00 p.m.

Friday, Sept 22 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, Sept 23 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, Sept 24 2:00 p.m.

Friday, Sept 29 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, Sept 30 8:00 p.m.

Avon Players is celebrating its 77th season of bringing quality entertainment to its community. Founded in 1947, Avon Players is a 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit community theatre located along the winding banks of Stoney Creek in the quaint Historic District of Rochester Hills, only about two miles from the heart of downtown Rochester. Avon Players has been performing shows in its unique A-frame theater since 1965. With ticket prices set at a fraction of those at professional theatre (plus free parking), a family of four can experience a sensational live theatrical event for about the cost of one ticket at a "downtown" venue. And for regular theatre-goers, an affordable outing can be an even better bargain by taking advantage of Avon Players' season ticket packages, which yield discounts of up to 20% per ticket. Additionally, season ticket holders enjoy priority seating selection and voting privileges in Avon's annual “Stoney Awards.” Additional information regarding tickets and productions is available by calling the Avon Players box office at 248.608.9077 or by visiting the website: www.avonplayers.org.

Cast and Production Staff by Community:

Bloomfield Hills

Sue Chekaway (“Jeanette”)

Clarkston

Caroline Dargay (“Estelle”)

Clinton Township

Patty Hagel (Costume Design)

Columbus

Robert Carrigan (“Nathan”)

Detroit

Nic Folson (“Horse”)

Ron Pietrantoni (Music Director)

Goodells

Patrick Sulivan (“Malcolm”)

Lake Orion

Eric Rodman ('Jerry”)

Macomb

Jonathan Farrell (Ensemble)

Sharon Jourdan (Properties Design/Scenic Painting)

New Haven

Lia DiFonzo (“Pam”)

Oakland

Max Miller (“Nathan”)

Ortonville

Joy Oetjens (Producer, Ensemble)

Rochester

Aaron Barnes (Ensemble)

Nick Kibler (Sound Design)

Rochester Hills

John (JD) Deierlein (Director/Set Design/Lighting Design)

Clay Hargrave (“Dave”)

Royal Oak

Alex Cook (Hair/Makeup Design)

Shelby Township

Pamel Plewa (Ensemble)

Lori Smith (“Vicki”)

Sterling Heights

Emily Brown (“Georgie”)

Troy

Maritoni Harte (Choreographer)

Warren

Michael Capoccia (“Teddy”)

Washington

Matt Cason (“Harold”)

Matt Druminski (“Keno”)

Waterford

Adam Wager (“Ethan”)

Photo Credit: Bryan Clifford