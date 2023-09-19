Audition for ONE SLEEPY NIGHT -DETROIT at Andy Arts This Week

Be a part of the story and bring Christmas magic to life. The story centers around Grandpa Benny Wilson, a retiree struggling with his life and his wife, LaToya, who discovers their granddaughter, Shantelle, doesn't know the story of Christmas. Through the magic of his telescope, the characters in this modern-day story become figures in the ancient story. Grandpa Benny becomes Kaspar, the head Wise Man. Grandma LaToya becomes Mrs. K. And Shantelle becomes the Boss Shepherd of her three older brothers.

Through a series of mishaps, all roads eventually lead to Bethlehem where a glorious discovery is made at the manger. The scene changes back to the modern story where insights from the ancient journey-and in a check-out line-reunite Benny and LaToya and with them the whole family in joy and love all late One Sleepy Night.

Musical director and co-composer, Red Campbell, and Director, John Sloan III, will lead in bringing this performance to life.

In person auditions will take place Saturday, September 23 from 1:00 - 6:00p.m. at Andy Arts located at 3000 Fenkell St., Detroit, MI 48238. Please bring your headshot and resume with you. Details can be found at https://onesleepynight.com/auditions/ and you can schedule your audition at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040B4EA8A922AA8-audition#/

If you cannot attend in person auditions, video auditions will also be accepted until Friday, September 22 at 11:59p.m. A link to your video auditions can be noted in Video Submission form at https://onesleepynight.com/auditions/

To audition, please prepare a one sixteen-bar musical selection (30-45 seconds) and a monologue from a contemporary piece OR two contrasting sixteen-bar musical selections. For kids who can do the above, please do. Otherwise, bring a song that you like to sing and part of a favorite story to read.

If needed, callbacks will take place on Friday, October 7, at a TBD location.

Rehearsals will begin October 30. Show dates are December 6-9 at the Garden Theater and December 15 at the Music Hall in Detroit.

One Sleepy Night - Detroit is an initiative of Hart Entertainment L3C. Carol Hart is Executive Producer of One Sleepy Night - Detroit; R. Tyrone Kelsey, Managing Producer; Pastor James C. Jones, Co-producer, Church Engagement; Khary Frazier, Co-Producer, Community Engagement.

Updates, news, and additional information can be found on their Facebook page at One Sleepy Night - Detroit and at onesleepynight.com.