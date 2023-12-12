Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards

Alice Ripley and John McDaniel to Perform One-Night-Only Concert at The Encore Musical Theatre Company

This special one-night-only concert will take place on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 7:30 PM.

By: Dec. 12, 2023

Alice Ripley and John McDaniel to Perform One-Night-Only Concert at The Encore Musical Theatre Company

The Encore Musical Theatre Company will present an extraordinary musical event featuring the iconic talents of Tony Award-winner Alice Ripley and Grammy and Emmy Award-winner John McDaniel. This special one-night-only concert will take place on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 7:30 PM in The Maas performance space at The Encore, located in the historic Copeland building in Dexter, Michigan.

Alice Ripley, renowned for her unforgettable performances in Broadway hits such as Sunset Boulevard, Les Misérables, Side Show, The Who’s Tommy, and her Tony Award-winning turn in Next to Normal, takes the stage to share highlights from her illustrious career. Accompanying her is John McDaniel, a Grammy Award winner and former band leader and Rosie’s sidekick on The Rosie O'Donnell Show, where he clinched two Emmy Awards for his outstanding contributions.

The Encore provides an intimate setting, allowing patrons to experience top-quality, live performances up close and personal. This exclusive evening promises a delightful journey through the musical masterpieces that have definedAlice Ripley's stellar career, accompanied by the musical genius of John McDaniel.

“This is John’s third time performing at The Encore this year.” Says artistic director, Daniel Cooney.
“John first brought Phantom of the Opera star Hugh Panaro to our stage, followed by joining our own Broadway star, Jessica Grové a few months ago. John McD never disappoints and we are so thrilled that he is bringing the phenomenal Alice Ripley to us this January!”

Join The Encore for an unforgettable evening, as two of Broadway’s brightest stars come to Dexter, showcasing the world-class talent that has become a hallmark of The Encore Musical Theatre Company. Tickets for this special event are limited, so it is recommended that you secure your seats now.

Tickets for Alice Ripley and John McDaniel: One Night Only can be purchased through The Encore’s box office at 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter, MI, by calling 734-268-6200, or on the web at Click Here. All tickets are $48. ($20 student/theater industry rush tickets at the door beginning 2 hours prior to the xperformance - subject to availability.)

About The Encore:

The Encore is a leading, non-profit professional theater company dedicated to bringing captivating performances to our community. With a rich history of delivering exceptional entertainment, The Encore has established itself as a cornerstone of the local arts scene. Celebrating its 15th Season, The Encore continues to inspire creativity and provide unforgettable experiences to the Great Lakes Region.

 


