AMERICAN SON Comes to the Wealthy Theatre This Week

#BAMTalent, West Michigan's newest creative nonprofit, will present the Christopher Demos-Brown drama, American Son. This timely exploration of race, identity, and the complex realities of being Black in America will be presented from June 16th-25th at the historic Wealthy Theatre, located at 1130 Wealthy St S, featuring Donica Lynn*, STEVE MADAR, VICTORIA BAUGHMAN & WILLIAM GEARRING, as a part of BAM Talent's SEASON OF UMOJA.

"There's been an incident." There are no four words more fear-inducing to a parent of color when concerning the well-being of their children. How does one handle such news let alone prepare for it? Now add the layers of a constant lack of details, a marital separation & a racially charged conversation in Miami-Dade County Police Station. At this intersection, you find the powerfully thought-provoking, American Son. This gripping, emotional journey explores the struggles and fears of Black parents in America, and how they must navigate a world that constantly questions their existence. The play, originally produced on Broadway featuring Kerry Washington, Steven Pascale, Jeremy Jordan & Eugene Lee, follows a mother and her estranged husband, both anxiously awaiting news about their missing teenage son at a Florida police station. As the night unfolds, their conversation with a white police officer takes unexpected turns, revealing deep-seated prejudices, assumptions, and societal issues that plague our nation.

Directed by BAM Producing Artistic Director, DARIUS COLQUITT, American Son is a poignant reminder of the need for empathy, compassion, and understanding in our society today. Featuring the talents of Donica Lynn*, STEVE MADAR, VICTORIA BELLE & WILLIAM GEARRING, BAM Talent is pleased to present this necessary piece as a part of our Season of Umoja. American Son is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com

(*) denotes members of the cast that appear courtesy of Actors Equity Association