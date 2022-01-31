YoungArts finalists to Participate in National YoungArts Week+

YoungArts finalists will participate in National YoungArts Week+, an intensive program of online classes and workshops with internationally recognized leaders in their fields, followed by a seven-part series of free virtual performances, writers' readings, an exhibition and a film screening where audiences will discover the next generation of great artists.

The 156 artists are all 2022 YoungArts award winners at the Finalist level, the organization's highest honor. These artists were selected for the caliber of their artistic achievement by esteemed discipline-specific panels of artists through a rigorous blind adjudication process.



From January 9-15, the artists will participate in an intensive program of online classes and workshops with internationally recognized leaders in their fields, including Miami City Ballet Principal Dancer Patricia Delgado, acclaimed jazz drummer Ignacio Berroa, photographer and curator Antwaun Sargent, Broadway and television actor Daniel Watts*, visual artist Jean Shin and poet Lemon Andersen.



National YoungArts Week+ Virtual Performances and Presentations

January 29 - February 4, 2021 at 8 PM ET daily

Saturday, January 29, 2022

8 PM ET

Voice Performance



Sunday, January 30, 2022

8 PM ET

Writers' Readings**



Monday, January 31, 2022

8 PM ET

Dance Performance**



Tuesday, February 1, 2022

8 PM ET

Jazz and Theater Performance**



Wednesday, February 2, 2022

8 PM ET

Design Arts, Photography and Visual Arts Exhibition Opening** curated by Marie Vickles



Thursday, February 3, 2022

8 PM ET

Classical Music Performance



Friday, February 4, 2022

8 PM ET

Film Screenings **



All public programs are part of National YoungArts Week+, the organization's signature program offering the most accomplished artists ages 15-18 (or in grades 10-12) the opportunity to participate in a week-long virtual program of workshops and panels, opportunities for interdisciplinary collaboration, project-based assignments and classes with renowned guest artists in their fields who will provide insight, coaching and mentorship throughout the week.



Guest artists for National YoungArts Week+ include design artists Germane Barnes and Lucy Jones; dancers and choreographers Patricia Delgado and Lillian Barbeito; jazz artists Tia Fuller, Angela Myles Beeching, Patrick L. Smith, and Ignacio Berroa; photographer and curator Antwaun Sargent; actors Kate Burton, and Daniel Watts*; visual artists Robert Chambers, Loni Johnson, Yashua Klos, Jean Shin*, Leticia Bayuyo, and Anna Tsouhlarakis; vocalist Nicole Cabell; and writers Lemon Andersen, Dr. Joan Morgan and Christopher Castellani*.



Typically an all-expenses-paid, in-person program, National YoungArts Week+ has transitioned to be held virtually to help ensure the wellbeing of all participants. As part of National YoungArts Week+, and to reduce barriers to virtual participation, artists are provided with any necessary supplies and equipment, which may include computers, software licenses, recording equipment and/or art supplies.



Following the weeklong intensive program, audiences across the country will have the opportunity to meet the next generation of artists, beginning Saturday, January 29 at 8 PM ET, through seven nights of free virtual public performances, writers' readings and exhibitions available on youngarts.org.