YOUNGARTS Announced US Presidential Scholars in the Arts Nominees

On January 21st, YoungArts announced the nominees for the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts, one of the nation's highest honors for high school students who exemplify artistic and academic excellence. YoungArts is the sole nominating agency for this high honor, and the 60 candidates, representing 23 states and 10 artistic disciplines, are all YoungArts award winners.

The students have been nominated to the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program following the first week of National YoungArts Week+, the virtual adaptation of the organization's annual signature program, National YoungArts Week. Open to YoungArts award winners at the Finalist level, 2022 National YoungArts Week+ included virtual classes and workshops during which the artists were further evaluated for nomination to the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

From January 29 to February 4, National YoungArts Week+ programming continues with streamed performances, writers' readings, film screenings and an online exhibition, allowing audiences across the country opportunities to meet and experience these outstanding artists and their work.



All completed and submitted U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts applications will be reviewed by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars. The Commission will ultimately select 20 high school seniors to be recognized as U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts for their academic and artistic accomplishments, demonstrated leadership, community service and outreach initiatives, and overall creativity.



"It is with great pride that YoungArts nominates these 60 extraordinary artists to the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars," said Lauren Snelling, Artistic Director. "These artists have navigated the challenges of the past year with grace, creativity and dedication to their craft. It gives us hope to see how these young artists have channeled the uncertainty we have all felt into their work. We are all excited to watch and support these artists as they grow and evolve on their artistic journeys."

For more information about the US Presidential Scholars in the Arts YoungArts awards, click here or here.