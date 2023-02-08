Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

YMCA Of South Florida's Teen Broadway Presents True Stories Of Survivors Of Human Trafficking In ADAMMA – THE ENLIGHTENING

YMCA of South Florida's Teen Broadway is an enrichment literacy program focused on the arts in assisting and educating students to develop life skills.

Feb. 08, 2023  

YMCA Of South Florida's Teen Broadway Presents True Stories Of Survivors Of Human Trafficking In ADAMMA – THE ENLIGHTENING

With an estimated 24.9 million victims globally at any given time, human traffickers are known to prey on both vulnerable minors and adults. Alarmingly, more than 57% of all juvenile prostitution arrests are youth of color from underserved communities. To date, Florida is ranked third with the highest human trafficking statistics behind Texas and California.

Recognizing that human trafficking is a significant threat to inner city youth, students in the YMCA of South Florida's Teen Broadway, an enrichment literacy program focused on the arts in assisting and educating students to develop life skills, such as problem-solving, team building, collaboration, creativity, public speaking and pre/post media production, present Adamma the Enlightening, a play they will direct and perform in to provide a realistic view of the lives of victims and survivors of human trafficking. This play provides a curated version of real-life stories of real victims and survivors, and all Teen Broadway participants have assisted in writing, directing, producing and set designing for live performances.

"Adamma is a modern-day version of Annie. It's a community story that happened in 2019 that the kids chose to talk about," YMCA of South Florida's Family Services Program Director Sharon Hughes said. "We want to bring awareness to a huge problem in many communities."

Adamma the Enlightening will be on stage in the Victory Black Box Theatre at the L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center, 1409 NW 6th Street in Fort Lauderdale, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 18 and Sunday, February 19. Tickets begin at $10. For tickets and information visit https://bit.ly/3gPM8tK. The performance is suitable for ages 8 and up.

The YMCA of South Florida's Teen Broadway production team includes Hughes, creator/writer; Garrin Decembre, teen director; and Jahziah Defoe, teen assistant director.

"This live production is a change maker because it provides a realistic aspect to the lives' of victims and survivors of human trafficking," Hughes added. "Our curated version of storytelling provides bias free and data driven context, oftentimes mainstream media creates a custom narrative to fit their storyline. However, this production adopts the real-life stories of real victims and survivors of human trafficking."

Partners are Broward Sheriff's Office, SMTH, ELITE and Haynes Harbour. Sponsors are Chef Pat's, Black Window, RoseGold Beauty Co. and MZD Enterprise.

Reporting human trafficking is confidential. If you see something, say something by calling the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.

The Y is a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Every day, the Y works hard to build healthy, confident, connected and secure children, adults, families and communities through over 200 afterschool, preschool, special needs, sports, camp and youth programs, family centers, and senior health outreach sites. To learn more, visit www.ymcasouthflorida.org.




Fort Lauderdales 2023 WOMEN TRAILBLAZERS: CHAMPIONS OF CHANGE - BROWARD COUNTY To Take Pla
Fort Lauderdale's 2023 WOMEN TRAILBLAZERS: CHAMPIONS OF CHANGE - BROWARD COUNTY To Take Place On March 9
The countdown is on to History Fort Lauderdale and Galleria Fort Lauderdale's  “Women Trailblazers: Champions of Change - Broward County” presented by UKG preview reception set for 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9. 
Mounts Botanical Garden Will Host 23rd Annual Spring Benefit in the Garden in April Photo
Mounts Botanical Garden Will Host 23rd Annual Spring Benefit in the Garden in April
Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden will be hosting their biggest annual fundraising event – the Mounts 23rd Annual Spring Benefit – at the Garden itself on Sunday, April 2, 2023, from 5:30 to 8 pm. Funds raised at the Benefit will directly support maintaining the Garden's 20-acre tropical oasis, youth programs, and community outreach.
MARTYS BACK IN TOWN! Comes to Aventura and Boca Raton in March Photo
MARTY'S BACK IN TOWN! Comes to Aventura and Boca Raton in March
Marty's Back in Town!, Playwright Norman Shabel's comedic drama about the ups and downs of a dysfunctional family and their relationships with each other and with the “black sheep” who is returning home after 10 years, will run at the Alan and Diane Lieberman Theatre at the Michael-Ann Russel JCC in Miami from March 9 – 19, and at The Studio at Mizner Park in Boca Raton from March 24 – April 2nd.
NORTH BEACH SOCIAL Featuring PALO And Wolfsonian FIUs TURN THE BEAT AROUND Exhibit Kick Of Photo
NORTH BEACH SOCIAL Featuring PALO And Wolfsonian FIU's TURN THE BEAT AROUND Exhibit Kick Off February 16
The Rhythm Foundation and the Wolfsonian FIU Museum present Cuban funk band PALO! as the performers for this month's North Beach Social at the Miami Beach Bandshell (7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach). North Beach Social is a free monthly concert presented at the Miami Beach Bandshell as part of the City of Miami Beach's Third Thursday Culture Crawl.

