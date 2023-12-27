Winter/Spring Classes Set at Broward Center for the Performing Arts

A new and exciting semester of performing arts classes for all ages and skill levels kicks off soon at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Enrollment is now open for winter/spring classes that begin on Saturday, January 20.

The Broward Center’s performing arts programs, voted Favorite Arts Program by South Florida Family magazine from 2018 through 2023, allow participants to learn something new, try something different, explore their creative side from a talented team of theater professionals. Skills-building and performance classes in singing, dancing, acting and improv are designed to encourage artistic expression, develop skills in all areas of the performing arts and help students build self-confidence in a fun and supportive environment. Many classes end with showcases and performances at the Broward Center.

Financial need-based full and partial scholarships are available for the 2024 winter theater classes for kids, tweens and teens. Scholarship applications will be accepted until Thursday, January 4 and families in Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade County are encouraged to apply.

All dates, times, teaching artists and instructors are subject to change and current openings are limited.

Classes for K through High School

Kindergarteners learn about story structure while increasing their vocabulary, confidence, creativity and problem-solving skills in Dramatic Play: Epic Explorations & Travels. They will explore a different book and theme each week in this introductory drama class and embark on an epic adventure using props and dramatic play. Young performers learn to use their body, voice and imagination as they take epic journeys, explore new lands and meet exotic characters and animals from around the world.

Intro to Musical Theater is offered in age-appropriate classes for grades K-2 and 3-5 as each explores the dynamic world of musical theater to develop the basics of singing, dancing and acting using songs and choreography from a wide range of popular Broadway musicals in a supportive environment. Additionally, students learn stage directions, basic dance steps, terminology, and also engage in healthy vocal production techniques. Family and friends are invited to an open class at the end of the semester and two sessions of this class are recommended.

Elementary school students in grades 3-5 will also enjoy the intermediate class Sing! Dance! Act! as they continue to develop musical theater skills such as movement and choreography, healthy vocal production technique, character development and overall focus and stage presence. The prerequisite for this class includes prior musical theater classes or experience.

Broadway Dance (grades 4-9) is the exploration of traditional and contemporary Broadway dance styles that include elements of ballet, jazz and modern dance. Perfect for students who wish to learn the basic steps found in musical theater dance and improve their dance skills for auditions and performances, this beginner-level class focuses on core fundamental exercises and technical steps while introducing a variety of movement styles.

Musical Theater Singing is a group singing class that is perfect for students in grades 6-12 who love show tunes. Students will learn songs from some of Broadway’s greatest composers while focusing on healthy vocal and breathing techniques, creating a character through song, and developing overall stage presence. Basic music theory and sight-reading instruction are included. All levels are welcome as students will sing in group numbers and explore their specific skill level through solos and duets.

Principles of acting for students in grades 9-12 are explored in Teen Acting. Created specifically for teens, this class will help students develop a foundational understanding of character, diction, vocal projection and breath control while building physical awareness and theater vocabulary. Warm-ups, theater games and in-class performances help students grow in self-confidence, public speaking and creativity.

Acting & Improv is available for students in grades 4-6 and explores the “fun”damentals of acting and improv skills. Youngsters will build confidence and stretch their imagination as they explore how to use their bodies, voices and minds to create characters and imaginary circumstances through interactive warm-ups and skills-building activities. This class is perfect for strengthening social interactions and develop effective listening and communication skills.

Classes for Adults

Designed for ages 18 and up, these classes are available to any performing arts lover wishing to simply get in on the fun or improve skills in a variety of dynamic and engaging classes.

Breathwork is a new class offering that takes place over the course of three separate weeks (one evening class per week) and teaches students the art of becoming aware of their breath and breathing in conscious, controlled patterns to promote relaxation, self-awareness and overall well-being. Students will gradually increase their breath stamina in these powerful breathwork classes that build weekly to help revitalize their entire being, boost their immune system and shift energy within.

Explore the connection between breath and voice with Breathwork for Singers. Adequate for seasoned vocalists or beginners with a passion for music, this innovative class is designed to unleash the full potential of students’ voices and elevate their singing skills through specialized breathwork techniques focusing on breath awareness and control, vocal endurance and expressive performance. At the end of the session, students will learn how to extend their vocal range and stamina, how to exercise precise control over inhalation and exhalation and get a better sense for their breath's connection to sound production.

Broadway Dance is designed for adults who love dancing and high-energy. The class is taught by an experienced choreographer who offers the perfect way to help adults stay fit while learning basic steps and explosive choreography from some of Broadway’s greatest shows.

Designed for adults who enjoy singing Broadway show tunes and wish to improve their vocal technique, the Musical Theater Singing class uses musical theater songs to teach proper vocal production, breath control and how to act out a song. No previous singing experience is necessary as students learn group numbers in a supportive environment.

Students explore all aspects of musical theater including solo and ensemble singing, scene work and musical theater improv during Adult Musical Theater Experience. There is something for every musical theater performer in this class as students work individually and in groups to develop their skills.

Adult Improv Foundations is a fun introduction to the world of improv for beginners, as well as an opportunity for the more experienced improviser to refresh and hone skills.

Learn the fundamentals of acting in a nurturing atmosphere with Adult Acting: Try It! This class allows students to participate in physical and vocal warm-ups, improvisation, theater games and more.

Acting Foundations will increase skills and self-awareness as students build on the foundations of the acting process in a collaborative and creative environment. Stretch your acting abilities, strengthen your instincts and explore acting abilities through improvisation, movement and voice in this acting class. Develop techniques to build a full-bodied, compelling character from the inside out using monologues and scene work.

Adult Acting: Scene Study is for serious students interested in building their craft as they further their understanding of script analysis and character development. Students dig into more complex material through analysis, exercises and movement in this advanced class. Breath, body and the intellect are explored as character details and specificity are created. This class increases skills and self-awareness and prepares students for entry into the professional acting community. A teacher assessment is required for enrollment in this class.

In the tradition of SNL, Key & Peele and Monty Python, the Sketch Comedy adult class explores the world of sketch comedy, identifying various comedic styles, and then creating material using them. In this introduction to sketch comedy, participants will work out concepts in class as well as at home. Pieces will be selected by the instructor from material developed in class and presented in a final class showcase.

Classes Culminating in Performances

Let’s Explore a Show! is a class for young performers in grades 1-3 that culminates in a performance where family and friends are invited to witness the magic. This immersive experience guides students through the captivating journey of bringing a show to life, from auditions to final bows. Taught by theater professionals, the class covers the fundamentals of acting, singing and dancing in the vibrant setting of the JM Family Studio Theater. As they hone their skills, students not only create lasting memories on stage but also have a blast along the way Class fee includes a script and costume pieces.

Youth Spring Musical: Mean Girls Jr., for students in grades 5-10, is offered in partnership with The Performance Project, Inc. In this all-encompassing theatrical experience students learn acting, singing and dancing as well as production disciplines such as costumes, props, make-up and staging and use these skills to put on a final show. Adapted from Tina Fey’s 2004 blockbuster film and the Broadway smash hit, the script forMean Girls JR. was specifically written for tween groups to perform.

Students in grades 4-12 may audition for the MTI Pilot Production / Advanced Musical Theater Workshop of DreamWorks Theatricals Trolls the Musical Jr. The Broward Center has been selected by Music Theater International (MTI) and DreamWorks Theatricals to produce a pilot production of this brand-new musical adventure, set after the events of the first film. As one of the first theaters in the country to produce the junior version of this brand-new original musical, students have a unique opportunity to continue developing their musical theater skills while working on an exciting pilot production. Classes and rehearsals will culminate in three performances at the Broward Center’s Amaturo Theater. This project is made possible by support from Florida Theatrical Association and Funding Arts Broward.

Middle and high school students from grades 6-12 may audition to join Broward Center Spotlights, a performing vocal ensemble perfect for students who love to sing in front of an audience that includes performances at community events and in the Spring Spectacular.

Students in grades 9-12 may audition for Mean Girls – High School Version is which advanced techniques in acting, singing and dance are integrated into the rehearsal process and culminate in a full-length musical production, offered in partnership with The Performance Project, Inc.

All Abilities Classes

No experience is necessary to enjoy monthly All Abilities classes announced throughout the season. These interactive and engaging arts experiences are led by teaching artists and followed by refreshments. All Abilities classes are made possible with support from the Taft Foundation.

Once again, the Broward Center will feature the Special Stars class for the neurodiverse community offering a unique performing arts experience for those ages 16 and older. This class, offered in partnership with the Exceptional Theater Company, teaches theater skills to people with physical and intellectual disabilities in a supportive and nurturing environment. By utilizing theater techniques, students enhance verbal skills, improve movement, build self-confidence, and advance socialization while stimulating free and independent thinking. Students choose the characters and write the script for the performance that takes place in the JM Family Studio Theater at the end of the session.

For more details, please visit www.browardcenter.org/education/programs/classes/sensory-inclusive-programs.

Additional Benefits and Scholarships

Students enrolled in all classes enjoy complimentary parking in the Riverwalk A&E Garage, located directly across the street from the Broward Center on SW Fifth Ave. They also receive special offers for discounted tickets to a variety of performances and preferred access to workshops offered by the Broward Center and its affiliated venues.

Need-based full and partial scholarships are available for students Pre-K through Grade 12 in Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties. Scholarships are made possible thanks to the generosity of the Ronald Plotkin Scholarship Fund and the Mary Jane Harlow Charitable Trust. To learn more about the Broward Center’s scholarship opportunities or for more information about Education Programs, call 954.414.6904 or visitwww.browardcenter.org/education/scholarships.

For complete class information and registration, visit Browardcenter.org/classes, email registrar@browardcenter.org or call 954.468.2689. For those classes requiring auditions, visit www.browardcenter.org/auditions.

Remaining committed to the health and wellbeing of students, guests, teaching artists and staff, the Broward Center for the Performing Arts is also grateful to the health advisors who have provided valuable support to the Broward Center’s main and affiliated venues. The Broward Center continues to monitor local conditions and update health and safety guidelines, following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health advisors, and will continue to keep students and parents informed of any health and safety policies that apply directly to classes.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located at 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. For more information visit BrowardCenter.org, like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/BrowardCenter and Facebook.com/BrowardCenterEducation, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @BrowardCenter, subscribe to our channel at YouTube.com/user/BrowardCenter and join the conversation with #BrowardCenter.

The Broward Center 2023/2024 season is supported by the Broward Performing Arts Foundation. AutoNation, Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau, Spirit and UHealth University of Miami Health System. Programs are also sponsored in part by the State of Florida through the Division of Arts and Culture and the National Endowment for the Arts.

About The Broward Center for the Performing Arts

One of America’s premier performing arts venues, the Broward Center for the Performing Arts presents more than 700 performances each year to more than 700,000 patrons, showcasing a wide range of exciting cultural programming and events. Guest experiences at the Broward Center include the all-inclusive Spirit Club Level and UHealth-University of Miami Health System Intermezzo Lounge, special events in the Huizenga Pavilion, waterfront dining at Marti’s New River Bistro and innovative classes and workshops for all ages at the Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center. With one of the largest arts-in-education programs in the United States, the Broward Center serves more than 100,000 students annually. The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located at 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. For more information, visit BrowardCenter.org.