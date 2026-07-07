Venice Symphony Re-Elects Board Chair Roger Effron, Welcomes Three New Members

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At its most recent meeting, the Venice Symphony Board of Trustees re-elected Roger Effron as chair and welcomed new members Linda Cantrell, Bob Hite and Samuel Stempler.

Effron, a music lover and former educator, describes The Venice Symphony as an artistic gem. “We have an outstandingconductor who has established himself in the community,” he said. “We have an excellent CEO who's been here over a decade. The boxes are all checked.”

Linda Cantrell is an award-winning professional with more than 35 years in the financial services and payments industry. She has extensive experience in business development, financial services sales, client relationship management and solution-based selling. She holds a bachelor of science degree in business management.

Throughout his career, Bob Hite has held leadership positions in marketing, communications and education and has devoted countless hours to civic and nonprofit organizations. In addition to his service with The Venice Symphony, he has served on the boards of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce and Family Promise of South Sarasota County. A former chair of The Venice Symphony board, he returns to the board with a deep appreciation for the organization's role in fostering a vibrant cultural community. He holds a bachelor of fine arts degree.

Samuel Stempler is a financial advisor, dedicated to helping clients pursue their long-term financial goals. He joined the Picazio/McHargue Wealth Management Team three years ago after relocating here. He is currently studying for the Certified Financial Planner designation. He spends his free time on the golf course and searching for sharks' teeth.

“It's a joy to welcome our new board members to The Venice Symphony,” President and CEO Christine Kasten said. “Their leadership, perspective and love for this community will help us grow in exciting ways, and we couldn't be more grateful to have them with us."

About The Venice Symphony

Founded in 1974, The Venice Symphony is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring and transforming lives through exceptional musical experiences. The Symphony presents concerts at the Venice Performing Arts Center, chamber concerts across the region, and the annual Patriotic Pops Concert at CoolToday Park.

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