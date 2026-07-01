Historic Stranahan House Museum Names New Board President and Vice President

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Jennifer Belt, executive director of the Historic Stranahan House Museum (Stranahan House), has named Whitney Dutton as Interim Board President and Caroline Carrara as Vice President of the Board of Directors. Dutton is the residential sales director and advisor at Native Reality, and Carrara is the managing broker, Florida, at Side.

The Stranahan House is governed by a passionate group of community leaders who comprise the museum's Board of Directors and are committed to advancing the organization's mission to honor the memory of Frank and Ivy Stranahan and perpetuate their passions for justice, education, civic involvement, economic growth, and the environment.

As Interim Board President and Vice President of the Board of Directors, Dutton and Carrara will play vital roles in supporting key Stranahan House programs and values, including championing community leadership, giving back, and a committed dedication to preserving the history and spirit of Fort Lauderdale and the legacy of the Frank and Ivy Stranahan for generations to come.

Belt also expressed her sincere gratitude to outgoing Board Chair Maggie Gunther for her exceptional leadership and service for the past 11 years. During her tenure with the Stranahan House, Maggie helped guide the organization through a period of growth, community engagement, and strategic advancement.

For over two decades, Dutton has helped sellers, buyers, and investors navigate their real estate goals with the focus to protect the client and bring them value. He leads the residential division at Native Realty, where he was brought in to expand the firm's brokerage services after building one of the highest-producing teams in the market.

Dutton is a longtime supporter and community advocate across Broward County. He serves in numerous leadership positions with Leadership Broward, including Chair of the Board of Directors, Vice President of Programs, and Vice President of Events. He has also supported organizations, including the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, the Pace Center for Girls Broward, and the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce, while also serving on the City of Fort Lauderdale Sustainability Advisory Board. Dutton resides in Fort Lauderdale with his wife and three children.

Carrara currently serves as Managing Broker, Community Growth in Florida at Side, where she supports real estate partners throughout the state with brokerage operations, compliance, market growth, agent development, and risk management. With more than 20 years of experience in South Florida real estate leadership, she has built a reputation as a trusted resource and advocate for the professionals and communities she serves.

Carrara is a deeply engaged leader within Florida's real estate and civic communities. She has served as a Florida Realtors Director since 2013. Through Miami Realtors & RWorld, she is active on the Professional Standards Committee, the RWorld Housing Foundation,Broker Think Tank Task Force, and serves as Vice Chair of the Broward County Community Outreach Committee. She also holds a Board seat with the Master Brokers Forum Gold Coast Chapter. A longtime admirer and supporter of the Stranahan House, Carrara brings a deep personal connection to the role and a shared commitment to preserving the history and spirit of Fort Lauderdale.

The museum's Board of Directors includes Executive Director and Secretary Jennifer Belt, ex officio; Treasurer Pete Gosnell; and Member-at-Large Marianna DeJager. Board members include Brady Alexander, Alec Bogdanoff, Nichola Davis, Mary Fertig, Tom Harman (docent representative), Lindsay Lehn, Abbie Lipton, Brianna Reeves, Daphne Shephard-Karl and Doug Smith.

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