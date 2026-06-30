John and Abigail Adams to Come to Life at Fort Lauderdale Reading Center for America's 250th

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Two veteran actors, each with 49 years of experience, husband and wife William and Sue Wills, have researched, written, and performed creations on 36 of America's First Couples. They have given over 5,800 performances of these stories in 36 states, cruise ships, and Presidential Libraries. On Wednesday, July 8th, they will bring the life stories of our second First Couple, John and Abigail Adams, to the Fort Lauderdale Reading Center, 1300 E Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL at 3:00 PM.

Performing in costume and assuming the personalities of the Adams, the Wills concentrate their story not only on the historical happenings, but the couple's personal triumphs and tragedies.

The audience will come to understand the great sacrifices made to bring about the birth of our nation. It's a wonderful way to rekindle in all of us the spark of patriotism that ignited the flame of freedom.

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