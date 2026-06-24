THE SHARK IS BROKEN to Make South Florida Premiere at Actors' Playhouse

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Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre has announced the cast for its upcoming South Florida premiere of the Broadway hit The Shark Is Broken, running July 15 through August 9, 2026, in the Dr. Lawrence and Barbara Stein Center for the Performing Arts.

Directed by Actors' Playhouse Artistic Director David Arisco, the production stars Wesley Slade as Richard Dreyfuss, Iain Batchelor as Robert Shaw and Adam Poole as Roy Scheider-the three actors whose off-screen relationships became nearly as legendary as the film they were making.

More than 50 years after moviegoers packed the historic Miracle Theatre in Coral Gables to see 'Jaws' on the big screen, The Shark Is Broken brings audiences behind the scenes of the blockbuster that changed Hollywood forever. Co-written by Ian Shaw, son of 'Jaws' star Robert Shaw, and Joseph Nixon, the acclaimed comedy offers a hilarious and revealing look at the chaos, camaraderie and clashes that unfolded during the making of the 1975 classic.

Set aboard the Orca during the filming of 'Jaws,' the story follows Shaw, Dreyfuss and Scheider as they wait for the famously malfunctioning mechanical shark to cooperate. With production delays mounting, tempers flaring and egos colliding, the three actors find themselves trapped together with too much time on their hands and a movie that may never get finished.

Drawing inspiration from his father's personal journals, Ian Shaw crafted an intimate and entertaining portrait of the men behind the legendary film. What begins as a comedy about a troubled production evolves into a thoughtful exploration of ambition, friendship, insecurity and the pressures of creating art under extraordinary circumstances.

'The Shark Is Broken is much more than a play about a movie,' said David Arisco, Artistic Director of Actors' Playhouse. 'It's a sharp, witty look at the personalities behind an artistic masterpiece and a celebration of the creative process. Given the Miracle Theatre's own connection to 'Jaws,' it feels especially meaningful to bring this story to our stage.'

Adding to the experience, Actors' Playhouse will also host a special one-night-only screening of 'Jaws' on Sunday, July 12 at 5 p.m. Audiences will have the opportunity to experience Steven Spielberg's Academy Award-winning classic as it was meant to be seen-on the big screen, accompanied by John Williams' unforgettable score, in the very theatre that welcomed the film during its original 1975 release.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Brandon M. Newton, Lighting Designer Eric Nelson, Costume Designer Ellis Tillman, Sound Designer Reidar Sorensen, Properties Designer Sam Siegler, Production Manager/Technical Director Carlos Correa and Production Stage Manager Naomi Zapata.

TICKET INFORMATION

Ticket prices range from $40 to $80. Tickets can be purchased by calling (305) 444-9293, visiting www.ActorsPlayhouse.org, or at the Actors' Playhouse Box Office (280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134).

Tickets for the special July 12 screening of 'Jaws' are also available through the Actors' Playhouse Box Office and website. Reserved seating includes a $10 Historic Preservation Donation supporting the ongoing stewardship of the historic Miracle Theatre.

The theatre offers 10 percent off all weekday performances for seniors and $15 student rush tickets to any performance 15 minutes prior to curtain with identification. Group discounted rates are offered for ten patrons or more through the group sales department at (305) 444-9293 ext. 2 or on www.ActorsPlayhouse.org.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Preview performances will take place on Wednesday, July 15 and Thursday, July 16. The production will open on Friday, July 17 and the final performance will take place on Sunday, August 9. Evening performances will be held Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., with matinees on Sundays at 3 p.m. A special weekday matinee will take place on Wednesday, July 22 at 2 p.m.

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