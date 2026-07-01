ARTS FROM A TO Z Showcase Will Come to Galleria Fort Lauderdale

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Galleria Fort Lauderdale has announced the addition of new cultural organizations and live performances to its inaugural “Arts from A to Z” community-focused activation spotlighting Broward County's vibrant creative community. The free special event, set to take place on Saturday, July 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., will transform the mall into an interactive arts experience featuring art demonstrations, live performances and kids activities that connect guests with South Florida's cultural community.

“We're excited to add expand our inaugural arts showcase by adding even more esteemed multidisciplinary cultural organizations,” said Shaneika Haskins, marketing director at Galleria Fort Lauderdale. “The community is invited to connect with many of the area's arts and culture organizations while enjoying shopping and dining here at Galleria Fort Lauderdale.”

Guests will have the opportunity to learn about Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, Broward Women's Chorus, Florida Singing Sons, Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival, Gold Coast Jazz Society, Hued Songs, Nova Singers, Arts United and South Florida Arts Mosaic alongside previously announced participants Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Flamingo Gardens, Florida Children's Theatre, History Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood Art and Culture Center, Island City Stage, Museum of Discovery and Science, Old Davie School Museum & Event Venue, South Florida Pride Bands, South Florida Symphony Orchestra, Stonewall National Museum, Archives, & Library, Wiener Museum of Decorative Arts, and Young At Art Museum.

As part of the event, attendees will enjoy live performances from Broward Center for the Performing Arts Spotlights and Slow Burn Theatre Company plus South Florida Pride Bands, Hollywood Art and Culture Center, South Florida Symphony Orchestra and Florida Children's Theatre. Known artist Tatyana Denisova will be doing a live demonstration, painting a grand piano that will be a permanent fixture at Galleria Fort Lauderdale.

In addition, Galleria will host a children's coloring station and face painters. Also, guests will be encouraged to visit each arts group's station to be eligible to receive special retailer offers and the chance to win a VIP mall shopping experience including a gift certificate to Macy's and lunch at Seasons 52.

To learn more about Galleria Fort Lauderdale's “Arts from A to Z,” and for a complete list of retailers, call (954) 564-1015 or visit www.galleriamall-fl.com.

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