Upcoming Kravis Center Events to Celebrate Young Artists' Achievements

The Kravis Center is continuing to highlight its commitment to youth and education through the arts. This spring, the center will present two showcase events featuring the remarkable artistic talents of local youth. On Friday, May 3, Dreyfoos Hall will host the 2024 Spotlight on Young Musicians at 7 p.m., followed by the celebration of high school musical theater excellence with the Dream Awards on Sunday, May 26, at 7 p.m.

"We're committed to enriching the lives of young people by supporting their artistic growth and igniting their creativity," said Tracy C. Butler, Director of Education for the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. "This approach ensures they'll flourish, gaining invaluable insights and inspiration from cultural experiences as they grow. Through our diverse and acclaimed educational programs, we're laying the groundwork for a lifelong journey of discovery and innovative thinking."

In collaboration with the Youth Orchestra of Palm Beach County, the School District of Palm Beach County and the Palm Beach County Music Teachers Association, the Spotlight on Young Musicians has been a Kravis Center calendar highlight since 1992. Over the years, nearly 40,000 students have graced the Dreyfoos Hall stage, making it a pivotal event for aspiring vocal artists and musicians as well as a platform for showcasing excellent music programs in local schools. Advance tickets for the May 3 performance are available at $12, with door prices at $15.

Sponsored for the past three years by Ricki Gail Conway and The Doris & Stanley Tananbaum Foundation, the Kravis Center Dream Awards recognize outstanding student achievement in musical theater productions with a showcase in Dreyfoos Hall. Two students who perform in the showcase will be nominated to participate in The Jimmy Awards (National High School Musical Theatre Awards) in New York City. Schools must choose from an approved list of productions in order to be considered. Tickets for the May 26 performance range from $15 to $25.

The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts provides exceptional cultural experiences that entertain, inspire, and educate audiences across the entire community. For information, please visit kravis.org

To learn more about the Kravis Center's other education programs, visit kravis.org/education-community. To help support the Kravis Center's education mission, please call the Development Department at 561.651.4320 or visit kravis.org and click on Giving and Support.