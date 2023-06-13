US Premiere of DEFENDING THE CAVEWOMAN Starring Lindsey Corey to be Presented at Actors' Playhouse

Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre will close its milestone 35th anniversary season with the United States premiere of Defending the Cavewoman by Emma Peirson. This original and fabulously female response to the Defending the Caveman story has become a worldwide phenomenon drawing large audiences and critical acclaim in several European cities. This one-person show will star the inimitable award-winning actress Lindsey Corey. The show plays July 19 - August 6, 2023 with performances Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Miracle Theatre. Ticket prices range from $40 to $125 and can be purchased by calling (305) 444-9293 or by visiting Click Here

The raucous mid-life existential crisis unfolds as Defending the Cavewoman digs deep into the caves of the female psyche and sends the males of the species scattering in all directions by debunking the stereotypical myths about how women think. It's a tongue-in-cheek, affectionate look at the quirks, foibles and idiosyncrasies of both men and women, from the modern female perspective. This inspirational, laugh-a-minute comedy is about two completely different creatures, desperately trying to co-exist on one tiny planet - and sharing one bathroom.

A Carbonell Award-winning actress, Lindsey Corey last starred as Nancy in Oliver! At the Maltz Jupiter Theatre directed by the two-time Tony Award-nominated director/choreographer Denis Jones. Her many Actors' Playhouse credits include Dyanne in Million Dollar Quartet and Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, Audrey in Hank Williams: Lost Highway, Belinda/Flavia in Noises Off, The Lady of the Lake in Spamalot!, Sondheim on Sondheim, Belle/Fan/Ghost of Christmas Past in The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge, and Oliver! Select regional credits include American Rhapsody, Stripped, Assassins, and Frankenstein at Zoetic Stage; Overactive Letdown at FAU Theatre Lab; Violet, Jekyll & Hyde, Xanadu, Tarzan, and A Christmas Story at Slow Burn Theatre Company. Most notably, she portrayed Rachel the Reporter/Cherry in the World Premiere Production of the new musical based on the life and career of Louis Armstrong entitled A Wonderful World at Miami New Drama, directed by the Tony Award-nominated director Christopher Renshaw. In October, she will join the cast of A Wonderful World once again for an out-of-town, Pre-Broadway tryout run at the New Orleans' Saenger Theatre and Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre.

The creative team is led by Actors' Playhouse Artistic Director David Arisco (Director), Jodi Dellaventura (Scenic Design and Set Dressings), Ellis Tillman (Costume Design), Eric Nelson (Lighting Design), Matt Corey (Sound Design), Gene Seyffer (Technical Direction), Carlos Correa (Production Manager) and Amanda Corbin (Stage Manager).

This event is made possible with the support of Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, and the Miami Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners for Major Cultural Institutions, and is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, with support of the City of Coral Gables, and the following sponsors: Azamara, Bacardi U.S.A., NBC 6 South Florida, Mega TV, Zeta 92.3 and South Florida PBS.

TICKET INFORMATION

Ticket prices range from $40 to $125. Tickets can be purchased by calling (305) 444-9293, visiting Click Here, or at the Actors' Playhouse Box Office (280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134). The theatre offers 10 percent off all weekday performances for seniors and $15 student rush tickets to any performance 15 minutes prior to curtain with identification. Group discounted rates are offered for ten patrons or more through the group sales department at (305) 444-9293 ext. 2 or on Click Here.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Preview performances will take place on Wednesday, July 19 and Thursday, July 20 at 8 p.m. The show will open on Friday, July 21 at 8 p.m. and the final performance will take place on Sunday, August 6. Evening performances will be held Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., with matinees on Sundays at 3 p.m.

