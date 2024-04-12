Tony-Winner Alex Newell To Headline COMMUNITEA DANCE LGBTQ+ Pride Celebration

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County will celebrate National Pride Month on Sunday, June 9 at the seventh annual COMMUNITEA DANCE, the Center's FREE LGBTQ+ pride celebration.

Tickets to COMMUNITEA DANCE are FREE and can be reserved now at arshtcenter.org.

Hosted directly on the Arsht Center's Ziff Ballet Opera House stage, COMMUNITEA DANCE is a free event honoring South Florida's vibrant LGBTQ+ community. From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., guests will be immersed in a rainbow-filled blowout starring Alex Newell, Tony Award-winning, Grammy Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, activist and performer. Immediately following Newell's electrifying performance, the event will transform into a glow-in-the-dark dance party extravaganza featuring Miami-based DJ MUSICAT and performances by local artists and drag superstars which will be announced soon. Attendees are encouraged to dance, glow and illuminate the Arsht Center's stage with pride throughout the event.

In addition to the performances and “Glowing with Pride” dance party, all guests are welcomed to explore the event's PRIDE MARKETPLACE which spotlights local LGBTQ+ and ally organizations, artisans, creatives and small businesses. Food and drink specials provided by Constellation Culinary will be available for purchase.

ABOUT Alex Newell

Alex Newell is an electrifying talent whose presence in the entertainment world transcends boundaries. Born with an innate passion for performance, Newell has captivated audiences with their powerhouse vocals, dynamic stage presence, and unwavering commitment to authenticity.

Rising to prominence as a breakout star on the hit television series "Glee," Newell's portrayal of the fearless and flamboyant “Unique Adams,” one of network television's very first transgender characters, garnered widespread acclaim and cemented their status as a force to be reckoned with in the industry. Building on this success, Newell seamlessly transitioned into the realm of theater, showcasing their versatility and immense talent on Broadway stages in musicals such as Once on This Island, which received a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album, and Shucked.

In a groundbreaking moment in 2023, Newell made history by receiving the prestigious Tony Award for their breathtaking performance in Shucked. Along with J. Harrison Ghee, they became the first openly nonbinary performers to win a Tony Award in an acting category. This monumental achievement not only solified Newell's status as a luminary in the theater world but also served as a testament to their extraordinary artistry and dedication to their craft.

Recognized for their groundbreaking contributions, Newell was also honored with a coveted spot on Time magazine's esteemed “Next 100” list, further solidifying their status as a cultural trailblazer and visionary.

Beyond the stage, Newell's music career has flourished, with the release of their 2016 EP, Power, including the fan-favorite singles “This Ain't Over,” “Basically Over You (B.O.Y.) and “Nobody To Love.” In addition to collaborations with Clean Bandit and The Knocks, they lent their vocal prowess to Blonde's “All Cried Out” and DJ Cassidy's “Kill The Lights” with Jess Glynne and Nile Rodgers, the latter of which clinched #1 on the Billboard Dance/Club chart. Between headlining and supporting Adam Lambert on tour, Newell has ignited stages at Coachella, The Governor's Ball Music Festival, and beyond. Simultaneously, they used their platform to uplift LGBTQ+ youth through advocacy and aligning with The Trevor Project and GLAAD, among other organizations.