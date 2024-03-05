Todrick Hall to Headline Florida AIDS Walk & Music Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world's largest HIV/AIDS service organization, is partnering with entertainer Todrick Hall for the 19th Annual Florida AIDS Walk & Music Festival, an annual spring break event that attracts more than 2,000 attendees and raises $2 million for 13 local nonprofit organizations providing HIV/AIDS services in the South Florida community.

Hall is a multi-talented entertainer who made his national debut as a contestant on American Idol. He went on to perform in various Broadway productions, starring in Kinky Boots and Chicago. Hall has collaborated with such recording artists as Taylor Swift, RuPaul, and Beyonce and has released several hit solo albums, including Straight Outta Oz, Forbidden, and Femuline.

“Todrick Hall has been an advocate for so many within the LGBTQIA+ community and will be an amazing spokesperson in helping both to raise funds for our beneficiaries as well as raise awareness of the devastating impact of HIV/AIDS on the South Florida community,” said Tracy Jones, AHF Southern Bureau Chief.

Florida AIDS Walk and Music Festival also features informational booths on health and wellness services, children's games, food trucks, and other family-focused activities. Singer/songwriter and international DJ/producer DJ Citizen Jane will warm up the crowd before the 5k walk and concert. iHeartRadio is the official radio partner, and iHeartRadio host Kimmy B will emcee the event.

Florida AIDS Walk & Music Festival Schedule

WHEN: Saturday, March 9, 2024

TIME: 8:00 a.m. – Site opens

9:45 a.m. – Formal ceremony

10:00 a.m. – Walk starts

11:00 a.m. – Music Festival starts

WHERE: Fort Lauderdale Beach

1100 Seabreeze Blvd

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33316