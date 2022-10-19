Tickets Are On Sale Now for the 16th Annual Galleria Fort Lauderdale's Men of Style

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oct. 19, 2022 Â 

Ready. Set. Strut! Tickets are on sale for Galleria Fort Lauderdale's Men of Style presented by Signature Grand, the most fashionable social event of the season, on Thursday, December 1, from 6 - 9 p.m. This 16th annual high energy event will showcase a stellar roster of prominent men who are making a positive impact in our community. Last year's record-breaking event raised over $203,000 for 12 respected local charities that impact the quality of life for those they serve and the community-at-large.

"Galleria Fort Lauderdale is thrilled to host our fashionable Men of Style event, now 16 years strong, which is a testament to and celebration of the achievements of philanthropic men and the charitable nonprofits they serve," said Melissa Milroy, senior marketing manager at Galleria Fort Lauderdale. "We're excited to continue this tradition as a valued community resource to nonprofits year-round and to feature leading men who generously commit their time, money and means to worthy causes."

The 2022 Men of Style who are graciously donating their time and resources to worthy causes and will work the runway on behalf of their participating nonprofits are:

  • Chris Caputo, Wilton Manors City Commissioner (The Pride Center at Equality Park)
  • David Cooley, Owner/Agent, State Farm Insurance and Financial Services Pompano Beach (Henderson Behavioral Health)
  • Gregg Goldstein, Chief Strategy Officer, EM Consulting Group (Leadership Broward Foundation)
  • Andre Gonzalez, Senior Vice President, Private Client Advisor, Bank of America (Florida Children's Theatre)
  • David Greenberg, President, Greenberg Capital and Strategic Advisor, Florida Panthers Hockey Team (Junior Achievement of South Florida)
  • Chris Hawk, Interventional Cardiologist, MSPB Cardiology Group (Jack & Jill Center)
  • Jorge Hernandez, Vice President of Supply Chain Services and Chief Procurement Officer, Broward Health (Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center)
  • Mike Linder, Owner, SilverLining Inflight Catering, JET Runway CafÃ©, YOT, Canyon and Event Effects Group (Kids In Distress)
  • Justin Nepola, Attorney, Nepola Yonta Attorneys at Law (FLITE Center)
  • David Smith, Executive Vice President and CFO, Memorial Healthcare System (Art and Culture Center/Hollywood)
  • Marc Spoto, AVP of Marketing, JM&A Group (HANDY)
  • Andrew Wurtele, Private Investor (Heart Gallery of Broward County)

Guests will be treated to gourmet selections from area restaurants and an open bar with Stoli Vodka, wines from Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants and award-winning original Miami handcrafted spirits from HARRY BLU'S. The highlight of the evening will be the fashion runway show hosted by WPLG Local 10 Anchor Nicole Perez that will feature the Men of Style honorees wearing the season's top trending styles from Macy's and Dillard's.

Event sponsors and contributors include Signature Grand as a presenting sponsor, Memorial Healthcare System, Dillard's, Macy's, GPR | Goodman Public Relations, City & Shore magazine, OutClique, WPLG Local 10, Stoli, Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants, HARRY BLU'S , The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Arc Culinary, Lips Fort Lauderdale, Sicilian Oven, Blue Martini, Canyon, Funky Buddha and YOT Bar & Kitchen.

Tickets, available through the participating charities, are $150 per person including complimentary valet parking. Online voting is $25 per vote and is available by visiting www.galleriamall-fl.com/events/men-of-style-2022. The Man of Style and his respected charity that sells the most tickets and secures the most online votes will be recognized during the event with an additional $1,000 contribution.



