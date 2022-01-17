The Wick Theatre to Present GYPSY

"Everything's Coming Up Roses" at The Wick Theatre in Boca Raton. Created by a triumvirate of theatrical giants, Gypsy is considered by many critics to be the greatest musical ever! The groundbreaking show, with book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne, and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, debuted on Broadway in 1959 and became an instant classic. Loosely based on the 1957 memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, the famous striptease artist, the musical focuses on her mother, Rose, whose character has become synonymous with the ultimate show business mom-manager. The show runs through February 13, 2022, with matinees at 2 pm and evening performances at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $85-$95, available at www.thewick.org or by calling the box office at 561-995-2333.

"This is the quintessential American musical featuring an incredible list of classic songs including 'Together Wherever We Go,' "Let Me Entertain You,' 'All I Need Is the Girl,' and 'Rose's Turn,' said Marilynn A. Wick, Managing Executive Producer. "But beyond the music, the show is a powerfully dramatic production, and the role of Rose is one of the greatest theatrical characters of all time."

The role of "Mama" Rose is fiercely coveted and has been played by icons including Ethel Merman, Angela Lansbury, Tyne Daly and Patti LuPone. At The Wick, three-time Carbonell nominee Laura Hodos takes on the role of the single mom who channels all her frustrated ambition into making her two daughters famous. Hodos was previously seen at The Wick as Mona Kent in Dames at Sea and as the title character in the smash hit The Drowsy Chaperone. Florida audiences will recognize four-time Carbonell Award nominee Matthew Korinko as Herbie and Melissa Whitworth as Louise. Returning to direct, is Broadway's Norb Joerder, who has helmed over a dozen shows at the Wick including The Music Man, Crazy for You, 42nd Street and many more.

During the run of Gypsy, Tavern at The Wick will be featuring a gourmet pre-show menu, crafted by acclaimed chef William Walden. Menu options are available on the website and reservations can be made by calling 561-995-2333.

Photo credit: Amy Pasquantonio