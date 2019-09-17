The Wick Theatre Presents PHANTOM VOICES, Starring Chris Mann

Spend an evening with The Phantom of The Opera at The Wick Theatre Celebrate the iconic production and the best of Broadway as Chris Mann is joined by Krista Buccellato, Adam Machart and a live band for this exciting concert event, Phantom Voices. Dates are October 12 at 8pm and October 13 at 2pm. Tickets are $75 and $95, which includes a VIP reception and cast meet-n-greet. For more information, www.thewick.org or call 561-995-2333.

"We've been enchanted by Chris since his debut on the second season of NBC's The Voice," said Marilynn A. Wick, Managing Executive Producer. "His incredible talent has landed him two PBS specials, numerous Billboard hits, and now he will be here singing some of the most spectacular songs of all time!"

Chris Mann has a special connection to the Phantom, as he was personally selected for the role by Sir Cameron Mackintosh and Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber for The Phantom of the Opera's 25th Anniversary Tour. Critics raved over Chris' performance, hailing him as the "best Phantom since Michael Crawford."

Joining Chris for these two special performances will be Krista Buccellato, who starred as Christine in the National Tour of Phantom and delighted audiences in The Wick's production of The Pirates of Penzance. Adam Machart, who starred in The Wick's Brigadoon, joins them.

The Wick Theatre is located at 7901 North Federal Highway. Boca Raton, FL 33487.





