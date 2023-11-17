The South Florida Premiere of THE CHER SHOW to Open at The Arsht Center This Winter

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (@arshtcenter) and Broadway Across America (@bwayamerica) are proud to continue the 2023-2024 Broadway in Miami series with the South Florida premiere of THE CHER SHOW (@cherontour) kicking off the new year from January 2-7, 2024. THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

Tickets to THE CHER SHOW are $35-$130* and may be purchased now online at arshtcenter.org or at the Adrienne Arsht Center box office by calling (305) 949-6722.

The 2023-24 Broadway in Miami season is presented by Florida Theatrical Association in association with the Adrienne Arsht Center, with generous support from presenting sponsor Bank of America along with support from Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat out dominated popular culture — breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. Tracking the icon's rise to fame and legendary career, three actresses will bring Cher's story to life on stage, marking distinct phases in her life. Ella Perez plays “Babe” – the bright-eyed kid starting out; with Catherine Ariale as “Lady” – the glam pop star; and Morgan Scott as “Star” – the cultural icon.

Mike Bindeman is featured in the roles of Gregg Allman and John Southall, with Tyler Pirrung as Bob Mackie/Robert Altman/Frank, and Lucy Werner as Georgia Holt and Lucille Ball. Lorenzo Pugliese stars as Sonny Bono.

Rounding out the cast are Emma Alteri, Michelle Arotsky, Neftali Benitez, Charles Blaha, Gary Paul Bowman, Emma Jade Branson, Kevin Michael Buckley, Samantha Butts, Liz Davis, Mollie Downes, Jordan Gold, Nathan Hoty, Tre Kanaley, Drew Lake, Mason Derreck Lewis, and Grace Napoletano.

The 2023-2024 National Tour of THE CHER SHOW is directed by Casey Hushion, with choreography by Antoinette DiPietropolo, and original Broadway and tour costume design by Bob Mackie. Scenic design is by Kelly James Tighe, lighting design is by Charlie Morrison, with sound design by Daniel Lundberg, and video design by Jonathan Infante. Music supervision is by Kristin Stowell and casting by Alison Franck. Daniel Sher is the executive producer at Big League Productions (www.bigleague.org).

For more information, visit www.TheCherShowTour.com.

About the Adrienne Arsht Center

Set in the heart of downtown Miami, the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County is committed to welcoming and connecting ALL people to the arts, to the Arsht Center and to each other. Our stages are alive year-round with artists from around the world, innovative programming from our resident companies and local arts partners, free community events that reflect Miami's unique identity and arts education experiences for thousands of Miami children each year.

Since opening in 2006, the Arsht Center, a 501C3 non-profit organization, has been recognized as a catalyst for billions of dollars in new development in the downtown area, a leader in programming that mirrors South Florida's diversity, a host venue for historic events and Miami's hub for arts education.

Each year, we serve more than 60,000 young learners and offer more than 100 culturally diverse and inclusive education programs — many enhanced by the Arsht Center's relationship with Miami-Dade County Public Schools, local teaching artists and Miami-based arts organizations.

The Arsht Center is also a home stage for three resident companies — Florida Grand Opera, Miami City Ballet and New World Symphony — and a launch pad for local artists to make their mark on the international stage. Our 300+ events each year include the Center's Signature Series of classical, jazz, Broadway, local theater and much more. We present a robust series of touring Broadway musicals direct from New York, the largest jazz series in South Florida, a major annual Flamenco Festival and an award-winning Miami-based theater program. In addition, our Family Fest, Free Gospel Sundays, CommuniTEA LGBTQ+ celebration and Heritage Fest are among dozens of free events that bring together people from all corners of our community. For more information, visit arshtcenter.org.

Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office and Broadway Brands. Led by 20-time Tony-winning theater producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 48 markets with over 400,000 subscribers. Presentations include Disney's The Lion King, Wicked, The Book of Mormon, and Hamilton. Current productions include &Juliet, Hadestown, Hamilton, Kimberly Akimbo, MJ: The Musical and Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

The John Gore Organization is the leading presenter, distributor, and marketer of Broadway theater worldwide. Under the leadership of 20-time Tony-winning theater producer and owner John Gore, its family of companies includes Broadway Across America, Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office and Broadway Brands. The company presents shows in 48 cities across North America as well as on Broadway, Off-Broadway, London's West End, Japan, and China. It has won Tony Awards in every producing category as well as numerous other Drama League, Drama Desk and Olivier Awards. The John Gore Organization is committed to supporting theater access and education programs that introduce Broadway to the next generation of audiences and theater professionals.

