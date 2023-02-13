Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Congratulates Speak Creative For Winning Graphic Design USA Awards

One award was given for the museum's website.

Feb. 13, 2023  

Mary Csar, executive director of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM), has congratulated Tennessee-based Speak Creative for winning eight Graphic Design USA Awards for website design, including one for the museum's www.BocaHistory.org.

"Speak Creative did an outstanding job completely revamping our website to match the museum's recent $3.9-million reimagination and redesign, making it brighter, more information-packed and easier to navigate," says Csar. "The Boca Raton Historical Society very much appreciates the creative work they did for us, and we congratulate them on this prestigious honor."

A design-first agency who partners with impactful and meaningful brands, Speak Creative helps to transform organizations online by building world-class experiences through design and technology.

The award for The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum's website was just one of eight Web Excellence Awards for design garnered by Speak Creative, along with websites for the Atlanta Humane Society, Audubon Nature Institute, Mary Kay Ash Foundation, National Museum of African American Music, and more.

""We are thrilled to celebrate this honor with our clients," says Kindra Svendsen, Speak Creative's VP of Client Partnerships. "We are proud to partner with them to help reimagine their website's design and functionality, creating a beautiful, conversion-focused experience that drives results."

"At the Boca Raton Historical Society and the museum, we have certainly seen a dramatic uptick in website visits and individual engagements ever since we launched our redesigned website about a year ago. I have to commend BRHS staff member Laurie-Lynn Jones for her important contributions to our new website," adds Csar.



