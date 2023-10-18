The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts' ArtSmart Lunch & Learn Series to Return in January

"ArtSmart" educational series begins on January 22, 2024.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts' ArtSmart Lunch & Learn Series to Return in January The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts' popular ArtSmart Lunch & Learn educational series returns on Monday, January 22, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. The series will take place in the Kravis Center's Gimelstob Ballroom in the Cohen Pavilion.

The first presentation will be "The Ballerina's Mindset," presented by Megan Fairchild, New York City Ballet Principal Dancer and interviewed by Steven Caras, a previous dancer at New York City Ballet and one of the most prolific dance photographers in the genre's history. Guests will join Fairchild for an in-depth look at her recent book "The Ballerina Mindset: How to Protect Your Mental Health While Striving for Excellence.".

The second Lunch & Learn presentation, "Hamilton: The Man Behind the Musical," presented by Dr. Robert Watson, historian, professor and political commentator, takes place on Monday, February 26, 2024. Alexander Hamilton's life reads like a Shakespearean tragedy, yet it was also triumphant and he emerged as a leading force during the Revolutionary War, the Constitutional Convention and America's founding. Dr. Watson will go behind the scenes to learn surprising and inspiring aspects of Hamilton's life and stories that set the context for the major scenes in the musical. The second ArtSmart Lunch & Learn is sponsored by Patricia and Edward Falkenberg.

"We are thrilled for another season of the ArtSmart Lunch & Learn series, which offers guests an opportunity to delve deeper into the world of the performing arts," said Tracy C. Butler, Kravis Center's Director of Education. "We look forward to starting the series with Megan Fairchild. Her grace, kindness and infectious humor are sure to inspire ballet fans and those new to the art form. Our Lunch & Learn series typically sells out, so we hope everyone will gather their friends and join us for these fun and informative afternoons!"

Tickets for Lunch & Learn presentations are $125 and include lunch prepared by Lessing's Hospitality Group at the Kravis Center. Lunch & Learn is open seating. Doors to the Harris Pre-Function Hall and Gimelstob Ballroom will not open prior to 11:30 a.m.

To purchase tickets for the ArtSmart Lunch & Learn series, visit Click Here or call the Box Office at 561-832-7469 (561-832-SHOW).

The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West presenting a diverse schedule of national and International Artists and companies of the highest quality, by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home for local and regional arts organizations to showcase their work; and by being an economic catalyst and providing community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. For general information about the Kravis Center, please visit www.kravis.org.




