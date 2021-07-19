The New Art Dealers Alliance Announces Participants in Collaborative Exhibition with Foreland
The exhibition will feature 81 exhibiting galleries, non-profits, and artist-run spaces presenting over 100 artists.
The New Art Dealers Alliance, the definitive non-profit arts organization dedicated to the cultivation, support, and advancement of new voices in contemporary art, is pleased to announce the participants in a first time collaborative exhibition with Foreland, an 85,000 square-foot arts campus in the Hudson River Valley. Taking place August 28-29, 2021, NADA x Foreland will feature artwork installed in historic industrial buildings in the center of Catskill, New York.In partnership with Upstate Art Weekend and co-organized with NADA Member Jesse Greenberg of JAG Projects, the exhibition will highlight artworks from the community of NADA galleries, non-profits, and artists with a focus on artists and exhibition spaces working in the region of Upstate New York, featuring 81 exhibiting galleries, non-profits, and artist-run spaces presenting over 100 artists. "NADA x Foreland presents a taste of the artists and galleries in the upstate artistic sprawl with a dialogue between Catskill and the international circuit. This is a celebration of a moment to recognize a strong extension of the international arts community; one informed from a long and rich history imbued with a new audience and new generation of producers," said NADA x Foreland co-organizer Jesse Greenberg. Highlights include presentations from Lydia Rubio (Art Into Acres, East Chatham), Sean Desiree (Baba Yaga, Hudson), Hudson-based artist Nicole Cherubini (September, Hudson), Schoharie County-based artist Hugo Montoya (Camp Eternal Hell Chamber, Mineral Springs). The exhibition will also feature presentations from international galleries including Proyectos Ultravioleta, Guatemala City; Will Aballe Art Projects (WAAP), Vancouver; Carbon12, Dubai; PEANA, Monterrey; KM 0.2, San Juan; and Stems, Brussels. This is the first collaboration between NADA and Foreland, allowing participants to present works in a dynamic new setting and engage with the lively community of collectors, artists, and arts professionals based in the Hudson Valley during the bustling Upstate Art Weekend. The exhibition will be free and open to the public Saturday, August 28 and August 29, 11am-8pm at 111 Water Street, Catskill, New York. NADA x Foreland continues NADA's engagement with the many audiences of the Upstate New York region, building on past events such as the NADA County Affair in Callicoon, NY (2010), NADA Hudson (2011, 2012), and our partnership with Upstate Art Weekend in 2020.
NADA x FORELAND PARTICIPANTS:
John Ahearn
Daniel Giordano
Wil Aballe Art Projects | WAAP, Vancouver
Luis Accorsi, Hudson Chris Zacher
A.D. NYC, New York Lydia Rubio
Art Into Acres, East Chatham Sean Desiree
Baba yaga, Hudson Greg Allen-Müller
Bahnhof, New York Jim Lee
Nicelle Beauchene Gallery, New York Siebren Versteeg
bitforms gallery, New York Bobo & BIlly Grant
Bobo, Catskill Oluseye
Patel Brown, Toronto Celeste
Laura Burton, New York Hugo Montoya
Camp Eternal Hell Chamber, Mineral Springs Sara Rahbar
Carbon 12, Dubai Rachel Mica Weiss
CARVALHO PARK, New York Matt Austin
Cheymore Gallery, Tuxedo Park Genevieve Goffman
Alyssa Davis Gallery, New York Alex McQuilkin
de boer, Los Angeles Josh Reames
Luis De Jesus, Los Angeles Julien Creuzet
DOCUMENT Gallery, Chicago Nick Payne & Chris Retsina
East Hampton Shed & Tow, East Hampton Robert Thiele
Emerson Dorsch Gallery, Miami Corinne Botz
Fahrenheit 451 House, Catskill Dominic Nurre
FIERMAN, New York Caitlin MacBride
Zoe Fisher Projects, New York Keith Simpson
FORT MAKERS, New York Mollie McKinley
Fridman Gallery, New York Judy Pfaff
Gaa Gallery, Provincetown Roberto Visani
Geary, New York Matthew Schrader
GERTRUDE, Stockbridge Jared Hoffman
Good Naked, New York Katiushka Melo
Granja Paraiso, Germantown Graham Collins
Halsey McKay Gallery, East Hampton Marie Lorenz
Jack Hanley Gallery, New York Peter Acheson
steven harvey fine art projects, New York Christina Tenaglia
Heroes Gallery, New York Carl D'Alvia
HESSE FLATOW, New York Nurya Chana
HiLo Art, Catskill Cat Tyc, Fred Moten, Jackie Wang, Ronaldo Wilson, Anne Boyer, CAConrad
The Home School / The Fugitive Public, Hudson Nyugen E. Smith
Sean Horton (Presents), Dallas Marc Swanson
Inman Gallery, Houston Sujung Chang
International Waters, New York Monica Mirabile
Kyle Clairmont Jacques, New York Christina Bolt, Courtney Puckett
JAG projects, New York Heather Guertin
JDJ, Garrison Susan Wides
Madelyn Jordon Fine Art, Scarsdale Various Artists
KIOSK, Kingston Iván Sikic
Km 0.2, San Juan Kristen Wentrcek & Andrew Zebulon
Larrie, New York Jack Pierson
LAUNCH F18, New York Brian Kokoska
Liberal Arts Roxbury, Roxbury Bryce Kroll
Lubov, New York Julia Haft-Candell
Candice Madey, New York Yasue Maetake
Microscope Gallery, New York Sean Donnola
Charles Moffett, New York Emilie L. Gossiaux
MOTHER, Beacon Clarity Haynes
New Discretions, New York Michael Childress & Lauren Seiden
New Release, New York Evamarie Pappas-Oglander, Eric Oglander, Gary Oglander
Oglander Art Consulting, New York Hunt Slonem and Bev Grant
OSMOS, Stamford Various Artists
P.A.D., New York Alyssa McClenaghan
PARADICE PALASE, New York Benjamin Echeverria
Parapet / Real Humans, Saint Louis Eric Oglander, Chris Beeston
Patrick Parrish Gallery, New York Carlos H. Matos & Lucas Cantú, Tomás Díaz Cedeño
PEANA, Monterrey Maya Yadid
Marie Salomé Peyronnel, New York Gracelee Lawrence
Postmasters Gallery, New York Aurora Király
Anca Poterasu Gallery, Bucharest Sara Mejia Kriendler
PROXYCO Gallery, New York Akira Ikezoe
Proyectos Ultravioleta, Guatemala City Lizzie Wright
Rawson Projects, New York Jacques Vidal
Real Pain, Los Angeles / New York Guy Walker, Aki Goto
Safe Gallery, New York Nicole Cherubini
SEPTEMBER, Hudson Felix Beaudry
SITUATIONS, New York Dan Mandelbaum
Stems Gallery, Brussels Silda Wall Spitzer & Tim Jones
Stissing Design and Gallery, Pine Plains Leah Dixon, Dana Robinson
STONELEAF RETREAT, Kingston Abby Lloyd, Andrea McGinty
SUNNY NY, New York Sarah Tortora
Ulterior Gallery, New York Deric Carner
VARIOUS/ARTISTS, New York Joe Mama-Nitzberg
Grant Wahlquist Gallery, Portland, Maine DATES & TIMES Open to the Public:
Saturday, August 28 & Sunday, August 29
11am-8pm Foreland
111 Water Street
Catskill, NY