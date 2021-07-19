Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The New Art Dealers Alliance Announces Participants in Collaborative Exhibition with Foreland

pixeltracker

The exhibition will feature 81 exhibiting galleries, non-profits, and artist-run spaces  presenting over 100 artists.

Jul. 19, 2021  
The New Art Dealers Alliance Announces Participants in Collaborative Exhibition with Foreland

The New Art Dealers Alliance, the definitive non-profit arts organization dedicated to the cultivation, support, and advancement of new voices in contemporary art, is pleased to announce the participants in a first time collaborative exhibition with Foreland, an 85,000 square-foot arts campus in the Hudson River Valley. Taking place August 28-29, 2021, NADA x Foreland will feature artwork installed in historic industrial buildings in the center of Catskill, New York.

In partnership with Upstate Art Weekend and co-organized with NADA Member Jesse Greenberg of JAG Projects, the exhibition will highlight artworks from the community of NADA galleries, non-profits, and artists with a focus on artists and exhibition spaces working in the region of Upstate New York, featuring 81 exhibiting galleries, non-profits, and artist-run spaces presenting over 100 artists.

"NADA x Foreland presents a taste of the artists and galleries in the upstate artistic sprawl with a dialogue between Catskill and the international circuit. This is a celebration of a moment to recognize a strong extension of the international arts community; one informed from a long and rich history imbued with a new audience and new generation of producers," said NADA x Foreland co-organizer Jesse Greenberg.

Highlights include presentations from Lydia Rubio (Art Into Acres, East Chatham), Sean Desiree (Baba Yaga, Hudson), Hudson-based artist Nicole Cherubini (September, Hudson), Schoharie County-based artist Hugo Montoya (Camp Eternal Hell Chamber, Mineral Springs). The exhibition will also feature presentations from international galleries including Proyectos Ultravioleta, Guatemala City; Will Aballe Art Projects (WAAP), Vancouver; Carbon12, Dubai; PEANA, Monterrey; KM 0.2, San Juan; and Stems, Brussels.

This is the first collaboration between NADA and Foreland, allowing participants to present works in a dynamic new setting and engage with the lively community of collectors, artists, and arts professionals based in the Hudson Valley during the bustling Upstate Art Weekend.

The exhibition will be free and open to the public Saturday, August 28 and August 29, 11am-8pm at 111 Water Street, Catskill, New York.

NADA x Foreland continues NADA's engagement with the many audiences of the Upstate New York region, building on past events such as the NADA County Affair in Callicoon, NY (2010), NADA Hudson (2011, 2012), and our partnership with Upstate Art Weekend in 2020.

NADA x FORELAND PARTICIPANTS:


Daniel Giordano
Wil Aballe Art Projects | WAAP, Vancouver

John Ahearn
Luis Accorsi, Hudson

Chris Zacher
A.D. NYC, New York

Lydia Rubio
Art Into Acres, East Chatham

Sean Desiree
Baba yaga, Hudson

Greg Allen-Müller
Bahnhof, New York

Jim Lee
Nicelle Beauchene Gallery, New York

Siebren Versteeg
bitforms gallery, New York

Bobo & BIlly Grant
Bobo, Catskill

Oluseye
Patel Brown, Toronto

Celeste
Laura Burton, New York

Hugo Montoya
Camp Eternal Hell Chamber, Mineral Springs

Sara Rahbar
Carbon 12, Dubai

Rachel Mica Weiss
CARVALHO PARK, New York

Matt Austin
Cheymore Gallery, Tuxedo Park

Genevieve Goffman
Alyssa Davis Gallery, New York

Alex McQuilkin
de boer, Los Angeles

Josh Reames
Luis De Jesus, Los Angeles

Julien Creuzet
DOCUMENT Gallery, Chicago

Nick Payne & Chris Retsina
East Hampton Shed & Tow, East Hampton

Robert Thiele
Emerson Dorsch Gallery, Miami

Corinne Botz
Fahrenheit 451 House, Catskill

Dominic Nurre
FIERMAN, New York

Caitlin MacBride
Zoe Fisher Projects, New York

Keith Simpson
FORT MAKERS, New York

Mollie McKinley
Fridman Gallery, New York

Judy Pfaff
Gaa Gallery, Provincetown

Roberto Visani
Geary, New York

Matthew Schrader
GERTRUDE, Stockbridge

Jared Hoffman
Good Naked, New York

Katiushka Melo
Granja Paraiso, Germantown

Graham Collins
Halsey McKay Gallery, East Hampton

Marie Lorenz
Jack Hanley Gallery, New York

Peter Acheson
steven harvey fine art projects, New York

Christina Tenaglia
Heroes Gallery, New York

Carl D'Alvia
HESSE FLATOW, New York

Nurya Chana
HiLo Art, Catskill

Cat Tyc, Fred Moten, Jackie Wang, Ronaldo Wilson, Anne Boyer, CAConrad
The Home School / The Fugitive Public, Hudson

Nyugen E. Smith
Sean Horton (Presents), Dallas

Marc Swanson
Inman Gallery, Houston

Sujung Chang
International Waters, New York

Monica Mirabile
Kyle Clairmont Jacques, New York

Christina Bolt, Courtney Puckett
JAG projects, New York

Heather Guertin
JDJ, Garrison

Susan Wides
Madelyn Jordon Fine Art, Scarsdale

Various Artists
KIOSK, Kingston

Iván Sikic
Km 0.2, San Juan

Kristen Wentrcek & Andrew Zebulon
Larrie, New York

Jack Pierson
LAUNCH F18, New York

Brian Kokoska
Liberal Arts Roxbury, Roxbury

Bryce Kroll
Lubov, New York

Julia Haft-Candell
Candice Madey, New York

Yasue Maetake
Microscope Gallery, New York

Sean Donnola
Charles Moffett, New York

Emilie L. Gossiaux
MOTHER, Beacon

Clarity Haynes
New Discretions, New York

Michael Childress & Lauren Seiden
New Release, New York

Evamarie Pappas-Oglander, Eric Oglander, Gary Oglander
Oglander Art Consulting, New York

Hunt Slonem and Bev Grant
OSMOS, Stamford

Various Artists
P.A.D., New York

Alyssa McClenaghan
PARADICE PALASE, New York

Benjamin Echeverria
Parapet / Real Humans, Saint Louis

Eric Oglander, Chris Beeston
Patrick Parrish Gallery, New York

Carlos H. Matos & Lucas Cantú, Tomás Díaz Cedeño
PEANA, Monterrey

Maya Yadid
Marie Salomé Peyronnel, New York

Gracelee Lawrence
Postmasters Gallery, New York

Aurora Király
Anca Poterasu Gallery, Bucharest

Sara Mejia Kriendler
PROXYCO Gallery, New York

Akira Ikezoe
Proyectos Ultravioleta, Guatemala City

Lizzie Wright
Rawson Projects, New York

Jacques Vidal
Real Pain, Los Angeles / New York

Guy Walker, Aki Goto
Safe Gallery, New York

Nicole Cherubini
SEPTEMBER, Hudson

Felix Beaudry
SITUATIONS, New York

Dan Mandelbaum
Stems Gallery, Brussels

Silda Wall Spitzer & Tim Jones
Stissing Design and Gallery, Pine Plains

Leah Dixon, Dana Robinson
STONELEAF RETREAT, Kingston

Abby Lloyd, Andrea McGinty
SUNNY NY, New York

Sarah Tortora
Ulterior Gallery, New York

Deric Carner
VARIOUS/ARTISTS, New York

Joe Mama-Nitzberg
Grant Wahlquist Gallery, Portland, Maine

DATES & TIMES

Open to the Public:
Saturday, August 28 & Sunday, August 29
11am-8pm

Foreland
111 Water Street
Catskill, NY


Related Articles View More Miami Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Ryan Vasquez
Ryan Vasquez
DeMarius R. Copes
DeMarius R. Copes
Chilina Kennedy
Chilina Kennedy

More Hot Stories For You

  • Artscape and Unmute Partner For The Upcoming Edinburgh Festival Carnival
  • ANOTHERKIND Will Be Performed at National Arts Festival This Month
  • SA International Ballet Competition Postponed
  • Ballerina Michaela Deprince To Chair Discussion On Inclusivity & Breaking Barriers In Ballet