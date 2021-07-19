The New Art Dealers Alliance Announces Participants in Collaborative Exhibition with Foreland

The New Art Dealers Alliance, the definitive non-profit arts organization dedicated to the cultivation, support, and advancement of new voices in contemporary art, is pleased to announce the participants in a first time collaborative exhibition with Foreland, an 85,000 square-foot arts campus in the Hudson River Valley. Taking place August 28-29, 2021, NADA x Foreland will feature artwork installed in historic industrial buildings in the center of Catskill, New York.

In partnership with Upstate Art Weekend and co-organized with NADA Member Jesse Greenberg of JAG Projects , the exhibition will highlight artworks from the community of NADA galleries, non-profits, and artists with a focus on artists and exhibition spaces working in the region of Upstate New York, featuring 81 exhibiting galleries, non-profits, and artist-run spaces presenting over 100 artists.

"NADA x Foreland presents a taste of the artists and galleries in the upstate artistic sprawl with a dialogue between Catskill and the international circuit. This is a celebration of a moment to recognize a strong extension of the international arts community; one informed from a long and rich history imbued with a new audience and new generation of producers," said NADA x Foreland co-organizer Jesse Greenberg.

Highlights include presentations from Lydia Rubio (Art Into Acres, East Chatham), Sean Desiree (Baba Yaga, Hudson), Hudson-based artist Nicole Cherubini (September, Hudson), Schoharie County-based artist Hugo Montoya (Camp Eternal Hell Chamber, Mineral Springs). The exhibition will also feature presentations from international galleries including Proyectos Ultravioleta, Guatemala City; Will Aballe Art Projects (WAAP), Vancouver; Carbon12, Dubai; PEANA, Monterrey; KM 0.2, San Juan; and Stems, Brussels.

This is the first collaboration between NADA and Foreland, allowing participants to present works in a dynamic new setting and engage with the lively community of collectors, artists, and arts professionals based in the Hudson Valley during the bustling Upstate Art Weekend.

The exhibition will be free and open to the public Saturday, August 28 and August 29, 11am-8pm at 111 Water Street, Catskill, New York.

NADA x Foreland continues NADA's engagement with the many audiences of the Upstate New York region, building on past events such as the NADA County Affair in Callicoon, NY (2010), NADA Hudson (2011, 2012), and our partnership with Upstate Art Weekend in 2020.

NADA x FORELAND PARTICIPANTS:



Daniel Giordano

Wil Aballe Art Projects | WAAP, Vancouver

John AhearnLuis Accorsi, Hudson

Chris ZacherA.D. NYC, New York

Lydia RubioArt Into Acres, East Chatham

Sean DesireeBaba yaga, Hudson

Greg Allen-MüllerBahnhof, New York

Jim LeeNicelle Beauchene Gallery, New York

Siebren Versteegbitforms gallery, New York

Bobo & BIlly GrantBobo, Catskill

OluseyePatel Brown, Toronto

CelesteLaura Burton, New York

Hugo MontoyaCamp Eternal Hell Chamber, Mineral Springs

Sara RahbarCarbon 12, Dubai

Rachel Mica WeissCARVALHO PARK, New York

Matt AustinCheymore Gallery, Tuxedo Park

Genevieve GoffmanAlyssa Davis Gallery, New York

Alex McQuilkinde boer, Los Angeles

Josh ReamesLuis De Jesus, Los Angeles

Julien CreuzetDOCUMENT Gallery, Chicago

Nick Payne & Chris RetsinaEast Hampton Shed & Tow, East Hampton

Robert ThieleEmerson Dorsch Gallery, Miami

Corinne BotzFahrenheit 451 House, Catskill

Dominic NurreFIERMAN, New York

Caitlin MacBrideZoe Fisher Projects, New York

Keith SimpsonFORT MAKERS, New York

Mollie McKinleyFridman Gallery, New York

Judy PfaffGaa Gallery, Provincetown

Roberto VisaniGeary, New York

Matthew SchraderGERTRUDE, Stockbridge

Jared HoffmanGood Naked, New York

Katiushka MeloGranja Paraiso, Germantown

Graham CollinsHalsey McKay Gallery, East Hampton

Marie LorenzJack Hanley Gallery, New York

Peter Achesonsteven harvey fine art projects, New York

Christina TenagliaHeroes Gallery, New York

Carl D'AlviaHESSE FLATOW, New York

Nurya ChanaHiLo Art, Catskill

Cat Tyc, Fred Moten, Jackie Wang, Ronaldo Wilson, Anne Boyer, CAConradThe Home School / The Fugitive Public, Hudson

Nyugen E. SmithSean Horton (Presents), Dallas

Marc SwansonInman Gallery, Houston

Sujung ChangInternational Waters, New York

Monica MirabileKyle Clairmont Jacques, New York

Christina Bolt, Courtney PuckettJAG projects, New York

Heather GuertinJDJ, Garrison

Susan WidesMadelyn Jordon Fine Art, Scarsdale

Various ArtistsKIOSK, Kingston

Iván SikicKm 0.2, San Juan

Kristen Wentrcek & Andrew ZebulonLarrie, New York

Jack PiersonLAUNCH F18, New York

Brian KokoskaLiberal Arts Roxbury, Roxbury

Bryce KrollLubov, New York

Julia Haft-CandellCandice Madey, New York

Yasue MaetakeMicroscope Gallery, New York

Sean DonnolaCharles Moffett, New York

Emilie L. GossiauxMOTHER, Beacon

Clarity HaynesNew Discretions, New York

Michael Childress & Lauren SeidenNew Release, New York

Evamarie Pappas-Oglander, Eric Oglander, Gary OglanderOglander Art Consulting, New York

Hunt Slonem and Bev GrantOSMOS, Stamford

Various ArtistsP.A.D., New York

Alyssa McClenaghanPARADICE PALASE, New York

Benjamin EcheverriaParapet / Real Humans, Saint Louis

Eric Oglander, Chris BeestonPatrick Parrish Gallery, New York

Carlos H. Matos & Lucas Cantú, Tomás Díaz CedeñoPEANA, Monterrey

Maya YadidMarie Salomé Peyronnel, New York

Gracelee LawrencePostmasters Gallery, New York

Aurora KirályAnca Poterasu Gallery, Bucharest

Sara Mejia KriendlerPROXYCO Gallery, New York

Akira IkezoeProyectos Ultravioleta, Guatemala City

Lizzie WrightRawson Projects, New York

Jacques VidalReal Pain, Los Angeles / New York

Guy Walker, Aki GotoSafe Gallery, New York

Nicole CherubiniSEPTEMBER, Hudson

Felix BeaudrySITUATIONS, New York

Dan MandelbaumStems Gallery, Brussels

Silda Wall Spitzer & Tim JonesStissing Design and Gallery, Pine Plains

Leah Dixon, Dana RobinsonSTONELEAF RETREAT, Kingston

Abby Lloyd, Andrea McGintySUNNY NY, New York

Sarah TortoraUlterior Gallery, New York

Deric CarnerVARIOUS/ARTISTS, New York

Joe Mama-NitzbergGrant Wahlquist Gallery, Portland, Maine

DATES & TIMES

Open to the Public:Saturday, August 28 & Sunday, August 2911am-8pm

Foreland111 Water StreetCatskill, NY