The Museum Of Contemporary Art, North Miami Offers Robust Public Programming Throughout April

Through the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA)'s continued efforts to include diverse voices and perspectives, the museum is offering a robust series of educational and public programming to commemorate Autism Acceptance Month and Earth Month this April.

On view through April 16, 2023, "Didier William: Nou Kite Tout Sa Dèyè" is the largest solo presentation of Didier William's career. Translated as "We've Left That All Behind," the show presents an in-depth look at the Haitian-born, North Miami-raised artist's career and memory among the very neighborhood where he once grew up.

In a blend of personal reflections, biographical anecdotes, and art historical moments, some of the works in the show recontextualize historical iconographies and ideas, stripping them of their "known" truths and transforming each into something entirely new. By doing so, William playfully and unapologetically reclaims autonomy over a fragmented record of history, engaging his personal connection to the complexity of immigrant narratives and queer identity to create opportunity for investigation and redemption.

Also, on view through April 16, 2023, "Kanaval" is a survey by photographer, filmmaker, curator, and writer Leah Gordon that documents twenty years of Carnival in Haiti. Curated by MOCA Curator Adeze Wilford, the exhibition consists of a series of black-and-white photographs taken on a mechanical medium format camera. The images are contextualized by a series of oral histories relayed by various troupe leaders, who also oversee the design of the costume and generate the narratives surrounding Carnival. Their stories reflect the wealth of invention, fable, and self-generated mythology prevalent in much of Haitian culture. The photographs will be accompanied by a new feature-length documentary on the Carnival providing a kinetic counterpoint to the portraits.

This season's Art on the Plaza series will kick-off with artist Edison Peñafiel's installation, "Run, Run, Run like the Wind." This colorful display of nine banners hangs from the highest point of the palm trees throughout MOCA's Plaza, showcasing characters on the run and accompanied by text taken from Latin American protest songs. Peñafiel's work will highlight the act of escape during political turmoil, speaking to themes of human migration, displacement and social justice. It will be on display until May.

On view through June 25, 2023, visitors will be able to step into MOCA's Paradise Courtyard and discover "Victory Garden," an interactive sculptural community garden created by Miami-based artist Emmett Moore. Drawing inspiration from victory gardens of the past, which were planted during wartime to supplement rations and boost morale, Moore's "Victory Garden" connects the local community with contemporary art and encourages visitors to reflect on their relationship with the built environment.

MOCA's April programming includes:

MOCA miniMakers: "Painting and Collage Inspired by Yayoi Kusama" | Saturday, April 1, 2 - 4 p.m.

Details: MOCA is celebrating Autism Acceptance Month by learning about neurodiverse artist Yayoi Kusama. Inspired by Kusama's pattern-filled artworks, this workshop will teach participants collage and painting techniques to create their own colorful geometric artwork. MOCA miniMakers is MOCA's free and inclusive series of art workshops for children ages six and up. Children will have access to a variety of art techniques, as well as an inclusive curriculum incorporating step-by-step guides, STEAM activation and creative free play. Taught by experienced artists and sponsored by the North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency, MOCA miniMakers aims to foster an accessible spirit of learning through the arts.

Cost: Free

RSVP: For more information, please visit:

https://111401.blackbaudhosting.com/111401/MOCA-miniMakers-01Apr2023

Sunday Stories: "Discovering the World of Nature Along the Riverbank" by Petra Bartikova | Sunday, April 2, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Details: MOCA is celebrating Earth Month by bringing life to paper with blooming flora inspired by American artist Georgia O'Keefe. Participants will learn about the important role flora plays in keeping the earth healthy and safe for all life in the story "Discovering the World of Nature Along the Riverbank" by Petra Bartikova. Participants will also learn about eco artists, sustainability efforts and what they can do to help keep the world healthy and clean. Sponsored by the North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency, this early childhood art series engages toddlers and fosters reading, motor skill development and socialization. MOCA Sunday Stories is a great way for children to bond with their parents or guardians as they create together.

Cost: Free

RSVP: For more information, please visit:

https://111401.blackbaudhosting.com/111401/MOCA-Sunday-Stories-02Apr2023

MOCA Makers: Growing Native Plants: A Victory Garden-inspired workshop led by Miami Seed Share | Saturday, April 8, 12:30 - 4 p.m.

Details: Join us this April for a special edition of MOCA Makers in the Paradise Courtyard. With the artistic lens of Victory Garden artist Emmett Moore, urban community garden Miami Seed Share will lead a workshop and teach participants about growing native plants that attract pollinators such as birds and butterflies to help plants reproduce and provide food. Also joining will be gardeners from Ready-to-Grow, live music from steel drum band SteelAway and refreshments provided by Wild Mushroom Cafe. Space is limited, RSVP today.

MOCA Makers is a series of free art workshops, inviting adults to work with and learn from local artists in South Florida. Topics such as figure drawing, print making and portrait painting are hosted for all levels of participants. Art Packs are available for purchase from the MOCA Shop.

Cost: Free

RSVP: For more information, please visit:

111401.blackbaudhosting.com/111401/MOCA-Makers-08Apr2023

Conversations at MOCA: The Role of New World School of the Arts in Cultivating Arts in Miami | Friday, April 14, 7 - 8:30 p.m.

Details: Join MOCA for this historic conversation in the museum gallery. The New World School in Miami has played an unheralded role in cultivating generations of American artists in various modes from dance and literature to the visual arts and music. This panel engages the history and mission of the school in conversation with a selection of its esteemed alums, including artist Didier William.

Cost: Free

RSVP: For more information, please visit:

111401.blackbaudhosting.com/111401/Conversations-at-MOCA-The-Role-of-the-New-World-School-in-Cultivating-Arts-in-Miami

Jazz at MOCA: Featuring Visual Jazz by Teen Art Force and New World Symphony | Friday, April 28, (Seating Starts at 7 p.m., Concert Starts at 8 p.m.)

Details: "Jazz at MOCA" is MOCA's free outdoor concert series on the last Friday of every month. On Friday, April 28, MOCA is excited to present a special edition of "Jazz at MOCA" featuring the New World Symphony Mobile WALLCAST and Visual Jazz by MOCA Teen Art Force. Through this partnership, MOCA Teen Art Force students worked collaboratively with New World Symphony Fellows to develop visual art accompaniments that will be featured during the performance.

The New World Symphony is a laboratory for the way music is taught, presented and experienced. It prepares graduates of music programs for leadership roles in professional orchestras and ensembles, and since its co-founding in 1987 by Artistic Director Laureate Michael Tilson Thomas and Lin and Ted Arison, NWS has helped launch the careers of more than 1,150 alumni worldwide. New World Symphony's Mobile WALLCAST Concert series brings the magic of symphonic music to communities across South Florida. Seating for Jazz at MOCA starts at 7 p.m. and the performance starts at 8 p.m.

Cost: Jazz at MOCA is free and open to the public. The gallery is open from 7-10 p.m. with museum admission. Admission to the museum is $10. Admission for students, seniors, and visitors identifying as disabled is $5. Admission is free for MOCA members, children under 12, North Miami residents, city employees, veterans, and caregivers accompanying people who are disabled.

RSVP: For more information, please visit:

https://111401.blackbaudhosting.com/111401/Jazz-at-MOCA-Featuring-Visual-Jazz-by-Teen-Art-Force-and-New-World-Symphony

Where:

Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA)

770 NE 125th Street

Miami, FL 33161

Support:

Didier William: Nou Kite Tout Sa Dèyè is made possible with major support from the National Endowment for the Arts, The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, and The Wege Foundation. Additional support was provided by the Funding Arts Network, James Fuentes, and the Harpo Foundation. We thank the University of Miami School of Communication, the University of Miami Center for Black Global Studies, Altman Siegel, Beth Rudin DeWoody, the Green Family Foundation Trust, M+B, Dr. Larry Pierre, and Ivan Jecklin and Allison Weinstein for their generous support. We are also grateful to Dr. Rudolph and Mrs. Mirjam Moise and Kes and Laura Narbutas.

Leah Gordon: Kanaval is made possible with support from Victoire and Owsley Brown and MOCA Visionaries.

Art on the Plaza is presented by MOCA, with major support from the North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency (NMCRA). Additional support was provided by The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

Welcome to Paradise is made possible with major support from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Additional support was provided by The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

MOCA miniMakers, Sunday Stories, and MOCA Makers are funded by the North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency (NMCRA).

Virtual Conversations at MOCA: Queer, Black and being Haitian is made possible with partial support from City National Bank.

NWS's Mobile WALLCAST Concert Series is made possible with the support of the Dr. M. Lee Pearce Foundation, Wege Foundation and the NWS Resilience Fund.

Jazz at MOCA is made possible with lead support from the North Miami Mayor and Council and the City of North Miami.

MOCA North Miami is generously funded by the North Miami Mayor and Council and the City of North Miami; the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation; the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners; and the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture (Section 286.25, Florida Statutes). MOCA is supported in part by an American Rescue Plan Act grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support general operating expenses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional support is provided by the Fine & Greenwald Foundation; The Nathan Cummings Foundation; and the Sol Taplin Charitable Foundation. Founding support for the MOCA Sustainability Fund provided by the Green Family Foundation Trust. Major support provided by Shirley and William M. Lehman, Jr. We also thank our Board of Trustees, Curator's Circle, and MOCA Members for their meaningful support.

MOCA North Miami presents contemporary art and its historical influences through exhibitions, educational programs, and collections. Inspired by its surrounding communities, MOCA connects diverse audiences and cultures by providing a welcoming place to encounter new ideas and voices and nurturing a lifelong love of the arts. MOCA developed from the Center of Contemporary Art which was inaugurated in 1981. The establishment of the permanent collection coincided with the institution's move into their current building designed by Charles Gwathmey of GSNY in 1996.