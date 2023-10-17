The Museum Club At The Wick to Present The Immersive Experience DANCING FEET

A stunning 360-degree video presentation will showcase numerous razzle dazzle moments of fleet- footed prowess from Broadway's greatest musicals.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 2 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Photos: The Palm Beach Cabaret Season Launches at Cafe Centro Photo 3 Photos: The Palm Beach Cabaret Season Launches at Cafe Centro
Rockin' Jake Returns To OLD TOWN UNTAPPED In Pompano Beach Photo 4 Rockin' Jake Returns To OLD TOWN UNTAPPED In Pompano Beach

The Museum Club At The Wick to Present The Immersive Experience DANCING FEET

 

The Museum Club at The Wick taps, swirls, glides into the 2023/2024 season featuring a glorious new immersive exhibition Dancing Feet. The Experience, 42nd Street: Celebrating the Art of Dance. A stunning 360-degree video presentation will showcase numerous razzle dazzle moments of fleet- footed prowess from Broadway's greatest musicals. The video will place emphasis on the multi-Tony Award winning smash hit 42nd Street, featuring commentary from the original star, the legendary Lee Roy Reams. On display throughout the Museum Club will be costumes from both the original 1980 production and the 2000 revival. With three times the costumes and three times the fun, Dancing Feet will have its soft opening on October 24, 2023.  The grand opening luncheon event, featuring a live performance by Reams, will take place Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1 p.m., with tickets at $175. For this and upcoming luncheon exhibition packages ($93), please call the box office at 561-995-2333.

 

“Dancing Feet. The Experience pays homage to the magic of musical theatre through the lens of the ultimate showbiz musical, 42nd Street,” said Marilynn A. Wick, Executive Managing Producer. “Dancers, choreographers, and the incredible chorus line have always been an integral part of Broadway's allure. Through this immersive experience, we will bring guests on a toe-tapping journey through Times Square and beyond!”

 

The 1980 production of 42nd Street won the Tony Award for Best Musical and Best Choreography. Lee Roy Reams, who starred as Billy Lawlor, shares many anecdotes about the musical in the video presentation, including insights about renowned choreographer Gower Champion and his untimely death on day of the show's Broadway opening. Reams has had an illustrious career in musical theatre, starring in numerous Broadway shows including The Producers and La Cage Aux Folles, and at The Wick, he created a sensation with his role as Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly!

 

“The Wick is breaking new ground in both entertainment and technology by creating these immersive experiences that both entertain and educate audiences about the history of Broadway,” said Kimberly Wick, curator. “As the owners of the largest Broadway costume collection in the nation, we are thrilled to add this innovation as another way to preserve the incredible artistry of our past for generations to come.”

 

 Last year, The Wick Costume Museum underwent a dramatic high-tech transformation, resulting in a stunning new venue, rechristened The Museum Club at The Wick. The completely renovated space thrilled guests with 360-degree immersive video experiences, historic costume displays, dining, and entertainment.

 

Ticket information:

Opening day tickets are $150 and include a gourmet lunch, the immersive exhibition experience, and a performance by Lee Roy Reams.

Exhibit Lunch Package: $93 which includes the exhibition, 3-course meal, live entertainment, and Hat Room Experience.   For the Exhibit Lunch package followed by a mainstage show, $153.

For reservations and more details, call the box office at 561-995-2333 or visit www.thewick.org

The Wick Theater and The Museum Club at The Wick are both located at 7901 N. Federal Highway in Boca Raton, FL.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Miami Metro

1
EntrActe Theatrix LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to Open in November At The William G. Skaff Cente Photo
Entr'Acte Theatrix' LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to Open in November At The William G. Skaff Center

Entr'Acte Theatrix will present Little Shop of Horrors, a deviously delicious Broadway horror comedy rock sci-fi musical. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Florida Grand Opera Seeks South Florida Schools for Free Opera Tickets in 2023-24 Season Photo
Florida Grand Opera Seeks South Florida Schools for Free Opera Tickets in 2023-24 Season

Florida Grand Opera is seeking South Florida middle and high school students to enjoy an opera performance on the house!

3
Miami Art Week Exhibition Explores Sounds Perceived And Not Perceived Photo
Miami Art Week Exhibition Explores Sounds Perceived And Not Perceived

Etra Fine Art's Miami Art Week exhibition 'Beyond Sonorism' will be a multi-sensory experience that transcends traditional artistic boundaries. Visitors are invited to delve into the fascinating realm of sound and its profound impact on our perception of the world.

4
NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale Announces New Exhibition WALASSE TING: PARROT JUNGLE Photo
NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale Announces New Exhibition WALASSE TING: PARROT JUNGLE

Discover the vibrant world of artist Walasse Ting in the exhibition 'Walasse Ting: Parrot Jungle' at NSU Art Museum. Immerse yourself in Ting's neon-soaked visions of women, flora, fauna, and a menagerie of cats, parrots, and hibiscus. Opening on November 9th.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & See Danny Rothman, Sally Wilfert & More in SWEENEY TODD at TUTS Video
Photos & See Danny Rothman, Sally Wilfert & More in SWEENEY TODD at TUTS
Get a First Look at THE REFUGE PLAYS at Roundabout Theatre Company Video
Get a First Look at THE REFUGE PLAYS at Roundabout Theatre Company
Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY Video
Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY
View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS
Memphis in Miami Metro Memphis
Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (2/15-3/03)
Cabaret in Miami Metro Cabaret
Titusville Playhouse (4/19-5/12)
Trying in Miami Metro Trying
Palm Beach Dramaworks (5/24-6/09)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Miami Metro SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (3/26-3/31)
FST Improv Presents: To Die For in Miami Metro FST Improv Presents: To Die For
BOWNE'S LAB (12/02-12/16)
A Chorus Line in Miami Metro A Chorus Line
Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (1/11-1/28)
"Passion and Peace" featuring Cellist Jameson Platte and Pianist Lisa Leonard
Lynn University - Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall (10/22-10/22)
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in Miami Metro The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Tennessee Williams Theatre (12/07-12/07)
Stuart Little in Miami Metro Stuart Little
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (10/14-11/11)
Hello, Dolly! in Miami Metro Hello, Dolly!
Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (4/04-4/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You